Conservative SCOTUS justices are wary of Trump’s tariffs

The ruling, due by next summer, will determine not only the validity of Trump’s multibillion-dollar tariffs and their impact on businesses and consumers, but also the willingness of the court to apply its restrictions on executive authority to presidents of both parties. The court used its “major legal questions” doctrine to block several actions by President Joe Biden, saying they had not been clearly authorized by Congress, but has not yet applied it to Trump.

