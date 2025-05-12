WEDNESDAY: Governor Newsom to release revised budget plan in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will release his revised 2025-26 state budget proposal on Wednesday in Sacramento.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 10 p.m., May 13. Location information will be provided upon RSVP confirmation.

Once the press conference begins, the Department of Finance will post a summary document of the May Revision at www.ebudget.ca.gov.