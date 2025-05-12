Minnesota DNR invites public comment on muskie plan update (published May 12, 2025)

Online webinar planned and online comment will be available

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting people to share their thoughts on a draft update of the state’s long-range plan for muskellunge.

“Public input, stakeholder discussions and conversations with our Tribal partners have been critical in shaping the draft plan,” said Leslie George, northeast region fisheries manager. “Before finalizing the plan for muskie management moving forward, we want to ensure that we consider the perspectives and opportunities desired by our constituents.”

The draft plan will be used to guide muskie management in Minnesota for the next 15 years. It includes management goals, objectives and strategies centered on improving existing muskie populations, shifting approaches in the production of muskies to be stocked, continuing hybrid (tiger) muskellunge management in the metro area, and broadening research and education efforts. Although there was interest in adding new waters to the statewide muskie stocking program, public input focused on first improving existing lakes, especially the key muskie fisheries of Mille Lacs Lake, Lake Vermilion and Lake Minnetonka.

Public review and comment opportunities

Anyone can obtain a digital copy of the draft plan on the Minnesota DNR’s muskie page. Minnesota DNR staff will host an evening online webinar to provide an overview of the plan and its purpose, answer questions, and collect public input. The online webinar is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, and a link to the webinar is available on the Minnesota DNR’s muskie page. Registration is not required for the event.

Comments may also be submitted by:

Emailing [email protected]

Using the online survey available on the Minnesota DNR’s muskie page

Writing to Kelly Wilder, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources – FAW, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155

The DNR is accepting comments on the draft plan update through Thursday, June 12.

Muskie background

Muskies are a large, popular predator fish native to Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR manages muskies by protecting critical habitat on native muskie waters, stocking them into select other waters, setting harvest and season regulations, population monitoring and research, and outreach and education about muskies.

Minnesota has 101 waters managed for muskies, comprising 2% of the state’s fishable lakes and rivers and 22% of the total surface area that is fishable. Muskies have been introduced in 48 lakes and are maintained in these lakes through stocking. The state record muskie for catch-and-release length is 58.25 inches, caught on Mille Lacs Lake in 2022.

Recent Minnesota DNR research on muskie diets show that, on a population level, pike and bass consume much more food than muskies in the lakes where they are present. The research also found that muskies consumed a wide range of prey, but the primary makeup of muskie diets are yellow perch, white sucker, bullheads, invertebrates and northern pike. Cisco can also be important in those lakes where their populations are abundant. Walleye were not an important component of muskie diets. The DNR will continue to manage muske populations in a way that maintains fish community balance.

More information about the species is available on the Minnesota DNR’s muskie page.