Minnesota DNR webinar series offers ways to learn about the outdoors this summer (published May 27, 2025)

Registration open for new sessions of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series

Webinars on walleye genetics, buckthorn management, and fish dubbed “living fossils” like gar and paddlefish will be among the outdoors topics covered in the summer series of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Our outdoors skills webinars are a great way for people to broaden their interest in, and knowledge of, the outdoors,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator. “In Minnesota, there are tons of ways to enjoy fish and wildlife and public lands and waters. Our webinars can help people gain more knowledge and appreciation for what’s out there, and that can lead to being a better steward of our natural resources and trying something new.”

New webinars this summer focus on topics that will appeal to people interested in nature, including anglers and hunters. The live webinars are at noon on Wednesdays and last an hour or less.

Summer topics:

June 18: Aquatic invasive species and watercraft inspections

June 25: Mitigating human-wildlife conflicts

July 23: Buckthorn management

July 30: Walleye genetics and survival

Aug. 6: Spruce budworm

Aug. 13: Gar and paddlefish in today’s world

Aug. 20: Early teal season

Aug. 27: Why we manage chronic wasting disease

All webinars are live-captioned and free of cost (pre-registration is required). Recorded webinars are posted for those who can’t attend the live event. Episode descriptions, registration information and a robust webinar archive are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

For other education and learning opportunities from the Minnesota DNR, including about boat and water safety, hunter education, firearms safety, natural resources education, recreational vehicle safety, visit the Minnesota DNR education and safety training page. For information about the Minnesota DNR I Can! Program that includes programs on camping, paddling, mountain biking, fishing and archery, visit the Minnesota DNR I Can! page.