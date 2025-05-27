Minnesota DNR seeks applicants for Lake Winnibigoshish, Rainy Lake input groups (published May 27, 2025)

The DNR is seeking people with a range of perspectives and experiences, including local fishing guides, local anglers, anglers from across Minnesota, local businesses and local resorts, and water-based businesses, to serve on two fisheries input groups, one for Lake Winnibigoshish and the other for Rainy Lake. The groups work closely with the DNR to provide input on fisheries management activities on these lakes, including any activities that are authorized, licensed, permitted, or otherwise regulated or managed by the state. Minnesotans can apply online through Tuesday, June 24, to serve on the fisheries input groups for Lake Winnibigoshish or Rainy Lake.

The DNR supports the groups by supplying information relevant to their discussions, including standard fish population assessments, creel (angler) surveys, status of invasive species, or other available information requested by the groups.

Detailed committee and application information for each group is available on the Rainy Lake page and the Lake Winnibigoshish page.