EvoChip.ai launches revolutionary AltiCoreAI, redefining AI efficiency and performance

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoChip.ai, the company reinventing Machine Learning from the ground up, today announced AltiCoreAI, the next-generation model training and inference IP block that delivers orders-of-magnitude improvements in inference performance – whether running as software on standard hardware or custom hardware logic in specialized systems.

In addition to boosting IPS, AltiCoreAI delivers transformative performance while operating with minimal datasets, accurately extracting insightful predictions from a tiny fraction of the data traditionally required by AI models.

AltiCoreAI is tailorable to a wide range of applications. This powerful IP-based technology accelerates light weight, high-throughput, low-latency models capable of achieving remarkable accuracy without the burdens of massive data storage and processing power.

While highly effective in software environments, the technology was designed for maximal use of hardware logic. With widely available devices such as the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (e.g. XCZU7EV-2) AltiCoreAI can easily reach over 3 billion inferences per second (IPS).

Unlike traditional inference engines, AltiCoreAI is delivered as an ultra-compact, customizable IP block, to be embedded in applications, SoCs, FPGAs, and custom silicon with minimal integration time and power overhead.

Platform Support: To ensure seamless adoption across development and production environments, AltiCoreAI is supported on:

• Windows and Linux platforms

• CUDA-enabled systems for GPU-backed development

• AWS Cloud for scalable simulation, benchmarking, and deployment

• FPGA HDL Cores for high compute hybrid or embedded systems

“Our technology fundamentally reshapes how AI models are developed, deployed, and scaled", says Alain Blancquart, EvoChip.ai CEO. "AltiCoreAI provides immediate competitive advantages by dramatically cutting inference time, hardware and energy costs, enabling robust performance in a large spectrum of environments, and redefining AI accessibility for sectors where real-time, low-power, low-compute, low-latency, and highly accurate predictions matter."

Critical Use Cases Include:

• Edge Computing & IoT: Reducing hardware footprint and power use.

• Healthcare & Medical Devices: Accurate immediate diagnostics with minimal data.

• Financial Fraud, Intrusion, Malware Detection: Rapid predictions based on minimal transaction data.

• Predictive Maintenance: Early, Accurate Prediction with Limited Sensor count and Data.

In collaboration with early partners, we can begin integrating AltiCoreAI. General market toolchains planned for availability Q1 2026.

About EvoChip.ai:

Headquartered in Dana Point CA. EvoChip.ai is a startup pioneering the next wave of AI compute infrastructure from first principles. The company focuses on hardware-native, software-aware architectures that enable transformative improvements in performance, power efficiency, and deployment flexibility.

EvoChip.ai is building the foundation for the ubiquitous AI era where intelligence isn’t just powerful, but affordable, scalable, and everywhere.

EvoChip.ai is actively seeking strategic collaborations and partnerships.

