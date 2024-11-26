EvoChip, a trailblazer in AI technology, announces an important Deep Future Fund investment, co-founded by renowned futurist, inventor & investor Pablos Holman

EvoChip Secures Key Endorsement from Deep Future Capital to Address AI’s Energy Crisis

Dana Point, CA – EvoChip, a trailblazer in AI technology, proudly announces an important investment from Deep Future Fund, co-founded by renowned futurist, inventor and investor Pablos Holman. While the investment itself is modest in dollar terms, its significance lies in Holman’s endorsement of EvoChip groundbreaking solution to the energy challenges facing AI.

As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries worldwide, its massive energy consumption has become a critical bottleneck. With AI projected to account for 10% of global electricity usage in the near future, the need for sustainable solutions has never been greater. EvoChip has developed a revolutionary technology that addresses this issue head-on by reducing AI energy consumption by up to 1000 times.

Holman, a visionary in the tech and venture capital space, recognizes the transformative potential of EvoChip innovation. “The future of AI depends on solving the energy problem, and EvoChip has developed a truly groundbreaking approach,” Holman said. “This is exactly the kind of technology that can scale AI sustainably.”

Redefining the Future of AI Efficiency

EvoChip proprietary technology bypasses traditional energy-intensive neural networks by utilizing evolutionary algorithms and an entirely new mathematical computation model. Unlike conventional AI systems that demand significant hardware upgrades, EvoChip solution integrates seamlessly with existing chips, offering unparalleled scalability without the need for costly infrastructure changes.

“AI’s energy demands are not just a challenge—they’re an existential problem for the industry,” said Alain Blancquart, Co-Founder and CEO of EvoChip. “Our partnership with Pablos Holman and Deep Future Capital reinforces the importance of solving this crisis. This endorsement validates our work and opens doors to collaborations with other major players in the industry.”

A Call to Action for the AI Industry

EvoChip technology promises dual benefits: enabling companies to scale their AI capabilities more cost-effectively and reducing the environmental impact of AI development. With this investment and endorsement from Deep Future Capital, EvoChip is eager to collaborate with leading VCs and AI companies to accelerate the adoption of sustainable AI solutions.

“We’re not just building technology—we’re shaping the future of AI,” Blancquart added. “With Pablos Holman’s support, we’re excited to lead the charge in making AI more scalable, affordable, and environmentally friendly.”

About EvoChip

EvoChip is revolutionizing the AI industry with its innovative approach to energy-efficient computation. By eliminating reliance on resource-heavy neural networks and introducing a new configurable computing stack: a combination of ultralight algorithms with new mathematical components, that require massively fewer transistors in a chip to train and execute AI models.

Compute AI models 1000 times faster, while consuming up to 1000 times less energy

For more information, visit www.evochip.ai or contact ab@evochip.ai

