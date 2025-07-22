U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Announces Improvements to Recreational Aviation Safety, Expansion of Light-Sport Sector

OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced a new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rule to remove outdated regulations that have impeded innovation and safety in the growing recreational Light Sport aviation sector.

"I can’t think of a better place than at the largest general aviation airshow in the U.S. to announce that we’re unleashing American ingenuity. This new rule will promote better designs, safer materials, and upgraded technology in the recreational aviation sector," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "Our recreational pilots and plane manufacturers have correctly noted outdated regulations were inhibiting innovation and safety. No more. Let’s bring this industry into a new age!"

"This landmark rule aims to increase the availability of safe, modern, and affordable aircraft for recreational aviation, flight training, and certain aerial work," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. "It enables industry to meet the growing demand for more versatile aircraft with higher performance capabilities while maintaining high standards of safety."

"For over a decade, pilots around the country, including myself, have been advocating for MOSAIC to become a reality. This is a huge win that will fundamentally transform general aviation. It will ensure light sport aircraft are more versatile and accessible, foster innovation in the light sport aircraft category, and make it easier for more people to become pilots. That’s why I included a requirement in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 for the FAA to issue this final rule. I want to thank Secretary Duffy and Deputy Administrator Rocheleau for carrying out this requirement so promptly. I commend them for their commitment to improving our aviation system – from modernizing the air traffic control system and boosting the hiring of air traffic controllers, to moving forward with actions that are critical to general aviation in America," said U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO), Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

What it does: The Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) final rule makes sweeping changes to the Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) category and to Sport Pilot privileges, expanding a safe alternative to experimental amateur-built aircraft by:

Removing the weight limit, which allows for more safety features and safety-design flexibility.

Encompassing aircraft with higher speeds, more seats and retractable landing gear.

Allowing for new types of propulsion and modern avionics.

Allowing aerial work with LSA such as infrastructure and forest inspections, photography/filming, and agricultural surveillance.

Allowing pilots operating under Sport Pilot privileges to fly a broader range of aircraft.

Reducing regulatory requirements by expanding the types of aircraft that qualify as LSA and the types of aircraft pilots can fly under Sport Pilot privileges.

Background: LSAs are small, lightweight aircraft that are easy to fly. They include airplanes, gliders, powered parachutes, weight-shift-control aircraft, helicopters, gyroplanes, balloons, and airships. A pilot can operate most LSAs with a Sport Pilot certificate, which is easier to earn than a private pilot certificate but comes with more limitations.

The FAA created the LSA category and the Sport Pilot certificate in 2004 to enable the manufacture and use of safe and economical aircraft for recreation and flight training. The solid safety record of LSAs showed that the FAA could safely expand this aircraft category.

The FAA proposed the MOSAIC rule in July 2023 and evaluated more than 1,300 public comments on it. The agency made key changes based on the comments, including higher stall speeds for LSA, higher stall speed limits for Sport Pilots, and voluntary manufacturer compliance with FAA noise standards.

Next steps: Changes for sport pilots and light-sport repairmen take effect 90 days after the final rule publishes. Changes for LSA certification take effect 365 days after the final rule publishes.