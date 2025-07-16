FAA Proposes $88,108 Penalty against Bridgewater State University of Massachusetts

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes an $88,108 civil penalty against Bridgewater State University for allegedly failing to keep required records.

The agency alleges the Massachusetts university, which operates an FAA-approved pilot school, failed to maintain a required log of nine students’ course attendance, subjects, flight training, and names and grades of tests taken.

Additionally, Bridgewater failed to maintain records showing the assistant chief instructor completed an approved syllabus of ground or flight training, or an approved flight instructor refresher course.

Bridgewater has asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.

