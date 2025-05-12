Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of May 12, 2025, include the following:

Monday, May 12 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended the Augusta Oncology Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting, Augusta Oncology Multispecialty Clinic, 150 Bluff Avenue, North Augusta, S.C.

Tuesday, May 13 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the 4th Annual South Coast Cyber Summit, Tabby Place, 9123 Port Republic Street, Beaufort, S.C.

Wednesday, May 14 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the South Carolina State Guard’s Celebration of the Olympia Armory Grand Opening, Olympia Armory, 551 Granby Lane, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 15 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join local and state officials for the annual Hurricane Preparedness media briefing, Charleston Emergency Operations Center, 8500 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston, S.C.

Friday, May 16 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Rotary Club of Greenville, Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: May 5, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of May 5, 2025 included:

Monday, May 5

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the swearing-in ceremony for W.R. “Cody” Simpson, III, appointed as State Executive Director of the South Carolina Farmer Service Agency, South Carolina Farm Service Agency, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 7

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Business meeting.

4:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Opening Ceremony hosted by Visit Myrtle Beach, ONEflight International and the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5:30 PM: Tourism meeting.

Thursday, May 8

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the “E is for Edgar: Conversation and Barbecue with Walter!” event, SC ETV studios, 1041 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, May 9

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster provided the keynote at the Joseph F. Rice School of Law Excellence in Policing and Public Safety Program Cohort 2 Graduation, Joseph F. Rice School of Law, Columbia, S.C.