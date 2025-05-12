Utah Salutes Its Finest: Honoring the 2025 Service Members of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Utah paused on Monday, May 12, 2025, to celebrate the remarkable dedication and achievements of its military community at the fifth annual State of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards. Hosted by Governor Spencer Cox and the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, this event recognized the top performers from across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Space Force, representing active duty, National Guard, and Reserve components stationed throughout the state.

With nearly 15,000 military personnel calling Utah home, their unwavering commitment, exemplary service, and profound sacrifices form an integral part of our state's strength and vibrancy. These individuals, alongside over 15,000 civilian employees and countless supportive community members, play a vital role in ensuring the success of critical missions both within Utah and across the globe.

This annual awards ceremony serves as a powerful testament to the caliber of men and women serving our nation right here in Utah. It's a moment to shine a spotlight on their exceptional performance, leadership, and dedication to duty.

The 2025 State of Utah Service Member of the Year Award recipients:

A1C Kalob Swank, Utah Air National Guard - Enlisted Category

Airmen Kalob Swank of the Utah Air National Guard has demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership, earning the prestigious title of Best Warrior and Soldier of the Year for the Utah National Guard, along with the Utah Commendation Medal and commendations from numerous leaders. His professionalism led to his selection to represent Utah at the National Guard Enlisted Advisory Council and to meet with the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. A1C Swank also spearheaded a successful joint training exercise and provided crucial security support for high-profile visits involving international leaders. His dedication and skills culminated in his being named "Defender of the Year" after winning the annual Security Forces Defenders Challenge, highlighting his commitment to excellence within the Utah National Guard.

TSgt David Brereton, Utah Air National Guard - Non-Commissioned Officer Category

TSgt David Brereton expertly led a 23-member language analysis team, generating nine crucial intelligence reports on adversary weapons modernization, informing both AFMC and the National Security Council on emerging threats and the development of countermeasures. As an Oversight Officer, he managed three intelligence missions with 33 analysts, ensuring continuous monitoring and legal compliance, leading to his unit being recognized as the Intelligence Professional of the 4th Quarter. TSgt Brereton streamlined analysis procedures and project management, accelerating the delivery of vital intelligence to national decision-makers. He also strategically expanded his unit's mission through key partnerships and significantly enhanced the readiness and capabilities of his team through exemplary mentorship, ultimately providing critical insights into an adversary's strategic objectives to senior Air Force leaders.

MSgt Jonathan Bailey, 75th Air Base Wing, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Category

MSgt Jonathan Bailey's exceptional leadership and impactful contributions have earned him recognition as AFMC's Gen Jumper Warfighting Award nominee and the AFMS SNCO Leadership Award. During a four-month period as Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, he expertly guided 232 medics across seven flights, achieving a record-breaking three-day clearance of 275 Airmen for a major joint exercise. His leadership in occupational health led a team of 44 SMEs to establish numerous best practices adopted by the Air Force, DoD, and national industry, significantly improving safety for millions. Named Wing SNCO of the 3rd Quarter, he unified four units to resolve critical communication issues, modernizing health-risk data delivery for 1,500 workers, a DoD best practice. MSgt Bailey also directly influenced an EPA regulation, advising an Assistant SECDEF on toxic chemical exposure, potentially saving $150M. His pursuit of a Bachelor's in Business Administration fueled 13 base occupational health process improvements, boosting annual production by 27% and earning OSHA praise as the "Best in the 6-state region." Furthermore, he accelerated the implementation of a key professional development course, instructing over 50 personnel and solidifying the CMSAF's Enlisted Airmanship priority.

1SG Nathan Simper, Utah Army Nation Guard - First Sergeant Category

First Sergeant Nathan Simper embodies the epitome of leadership and dedication within the Utah Army National Guard. He meticulously managed over 50 NCO evaluations, ensuring both timely completion and exceptional quality, setting a new benchmark for Engineering NCOs. His guidance extended to senior leaders, emphasizing the critical impact of their writing on individual Soldiers, the 204th MEB, and the Army as a whole. Serving as a constant professional guide and expert, 1SG Simper ensured seamless operations and provided invaluable counsel to command echelons, directly contributing to the company's mission readiness and training effectiveness. He skillfully navigated complex situations, effectively mitigating tensions between military components, civilian representatives, and elected officials. As a highly visible leader in the Uintah Basin community, both as Chief of Police and a local First Sergeant, he actively volunteers and participates in city council meetings, fostering trust and confidence among local officials and the Soldiers under his charge. Recognizing the importance of Soldier well-being, 1SG Simper revitalized the Army's MWR program, organizing family-inclusive events that reinforced the value of each Soldier. True to the First Sergeant tradition, he prioritized the welfare of his Soldiers, ensuring their concerns were addressed, provisions were met, and morale remained high, consistently demonstrating unwavering dedication and earning the trust inherent to his role.

TSgt Cherrelle Stott, 419th Fighter Wing - First Sergeant Category

TSgt Cherrelle Stott has demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership within the 419th Fighter Wing Honor Guard. Her coordination with Air National Guard and Active-Duty personnel for Memorial Day honored countless prior service members at significant events hosted by the Utah State Governor. She also collaborated with local authorities to arrange a city flag raising ceremony in partnership with the fire department. TSgt Stott expertly organized over 350 funerals, mentoring 36 team members in the dignified presentation of burial flags across a vast four-state area, while also managing essential logistical support and providing over 2,500 hours of training to certify 34 Honor Guardsmen. Her leadership extended to the POW/MIA ceremony training and the coordination of remembrance events, including the 388th FW 9/11 ceremony and a distinguished Colors detail at the 77th Air Force Ball. Beyond her Honor Guard duties, TSgt Stott actively contributed to the community through the Santa Brigade, delivering joy to Utah's foster children. Additionally, while serving as acting security manager/UDM for the 419th LRS, she ensured security and deployment readiness for numerous personnel. Finally, TSgt Stott was specifically selected to lead 12 retirement ceremonies, where she honored the distinguished service and legacy of senior leaders with grace and pride.

SSgt Brenden Jones, Marine Corp Recruiting Station SLC - Recruiter Category

SSgt Brenden Jones stands out as the top-performing recruiter at Marine Corps Recruiting Station Salt Lake City, boasting an impressive tour-to-date average of 2.42 contracts per month. In 2024 alone, his exceptional diligence and drive led to the contracting of 30 applicants into the Delayed Entry Program and the successful shipping of 18 individuals to Marine Corps Recruit Training, a testament to his strong relationships built across six local high schools with educators, administrators, and community leaders. As an outstanding mentor, SSgt Jones expertly prepared his recruits, achieving an exceptional 96% completion rate at recruit training for those shipped. His ability to attract high-quality applicants is evident in that 97% possessed Tier 1 education qualifications and 70% scored in Mental Group Alpha, significantly exceeding the standard. Despite his demanding role as a production recruiter, SSgt Jones repeatedly stepped up as the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge for RSS West Salt Lake, demonstrating natural leadership by directing recruiting efforts and supporting his fellow recruiters. Beyond his professional achievements, SSgt Jones is committed to personal growth through weekly Jiu Jitsu training and consistent pursuit of his college education.

CW2 Saamon Legoski, 807th Medical Command - Warrant Officer Category

CW2 Saamon Legoski has demonstrated exceptional initiative and expertise, significantly enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the 807th Medical Command (MDCS). Notably, as a then-WO1, he spearheaded the U.S. Army's inaugural Investigating Officer (IO) Training, a collaborative effort with the University of Utah that equipped 87 senior officers with crucial investigative skills, preventing substantial government waste. He further orchestrated the FY24 807th TMC Legal Training, providing essential education on domestic and international law to military justice practitioners across the nation, leading to the certification of 52 legal professionals. CW2 Legoski's critical role in the 807th TMC's military justice process, the Army Reserve's largest medical command, streamlined operations, reducing the backlog of legal actions from six weeks to just two. During a period of significant understaffing, he adeptly took on additional responsibilities, ensuring the office's smooth functioning, recruiting new talent, and mentoring junior personnel while simultaneously increasing the velocity of legal case resolutions. Furthermore, as the sole Warrant Officer representing the Army in separation board proceedings, his meticulous research and unwavering pursuit of justice led to the separation of individuals involved in fraud and larceny. Finally, CW2 Legoski has been instrumental in the 807th TMC's fight against drug abuse, providing crucial leadership, data analysis, logistical support, and budgetary guidance that resulted in the resolution of a significant number of substance abuse cases.

Captain Marlon-Jay Blue, 76th Operational Response Command - Company Grade Officer Category

Captain Marlon-Jay Blue has been a dedicated and impactful officer within the 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) throughout his four years of service in Utah. His commitment extends to the local community, where he actively participated in Veterans Day services at schools, fostering morale and well-being among students. Within his unit, CPT Blue significantly boosted morale by ensuring the most deserving Soldiers were recognized with promotions, resulting in over 30 advancements to Sergeant or higher. His diligent work ethic and implemented procedures have yielded substantial cost savings for the government, exceeding $200,000. He also established a robust system of checks and balances to guarantee Soldiers receive the appropriate and necessary training. Demonstrating his commitment to Soldier development, CPT Blue enabled an unprecedented 10 Soldiers from his unit to attend Master Resiliency Trainer courses. He has consistently provided unwavering support to Soldiers and their families, both on and off duty, throughout his tenure with the 365th Chemical Company. Notably, CPT Blue's readiness and organizational skills were crucial during a rapid homeland deployment alert for Afghan refugees, where he efficiently managed 110 Soldiers, preparing them for a mission that was ultimately called off.

Major Kory Kluge, Ogden Air Logistics Complex - Field Grade Officer Category

Major Kory Kluge expertly managed a significant $195 million depot overhaul portfolio, encompassing 83 downstage movements, 42 rocket motor operations, 37 carriage swaps, and 16 thermal treatments, directly contributing to the sustainment of the $9.9 billion ICBM fleet despite a 33% manning deficit. He fortified a $7 million EOD contract, leading 12 personnel in the demilitarization of 20 Minuteman II 3rd stage rocket motors, streamlining transport procedures and accelerating certifications by 50%. Major Kluge also managed the $90 million ISR satellite program for the USSF and National Reconnaissance Office, driving five Peacekeeper downstage operations that enhanced critical sub-orbital launch and monitoring capabilities for the DoD, DoE, and NASA. He was instrumental in the Utah Test Range New START mock exercise, providing hands-on training to 35 DTRA and DoD personnel, effectively preparing US delegates for arms control inspections with the Russian Federation. Driving the integration of the US Navy's Trident II SLBMs, he bridged departmental procedures for 12 technicians, merging USAF and AFMC practices to validate Delta-5 rocket motor disposition operations, securing a 60-year joint federal contract. Furthermore, Major Kluge managed explosive safety standards across 32 facilities at the vast Utah Test and Training Range, ensuring the safe handling of $631 million in multi-agency rocket motor assets.

Marc Garcia, 388th Fighter Wing, Civilian I Category

Marc Garcia has been an invaluable asset to the 388th Fighter Wing, expertly serving as a management and program analyst and providing crucial support to a large and diverse team with a $64.1 million budget during a critical personnel shortage. He was entrusted with the significant responsibility of processing $13.2 million in DoD contracts, ensuring the timely delivery of 23 essential products for the operational testing of vital weapons systems within a vast 12,000 square nautical mile airspace. Mr. Garcia demonstrated exceptional organizational skills in coordinating the annual Joint Alliance Team Conference, effectively synchronizing resources for the DoD's largest test complex by bringing together base commanders, State Representatives, and Congressional Delegates. His meticulous management of $18.7 million in civilian wages as timekeeper resulted in flawless federal payroll processing, contributing to the timely 5.2% pay raise for all civilian employees. Mr. Garcia's innovative development of a unit-wide calendar streamlined the schedules of 13 leaders, optimizing the allocation and tracking of human resources for mission success. Furthermore, he efficiently oversaw 34 Commander Support Staff programs for a 321-personnel unit, completing a remarkable 483 administrative actions and implementing process improvements, such as transitioning to monthly update briefs, which saved an estimated 360 man-hours annually.

Bart Sagers, Dugway Proving Grounds - Civilian II Category

Bart "BT" Sagers, "The Mayor" of Dugway Proving Ground, is recognized for his monumental contributions as Test Control Officer, expertly managing nine complex outdoor test programs in 2024 crucial to national security and troop protection, including playing a pivotal role in establishing a new landing zone for the Boeing/NASA Space Command Module and masterfully navigating the intricate Environmental Assessment process through extensive collaboration. Beyond his vital work at DPG, BT champions wildlife conservation as Chairman of the Tooele Chapter of Sportsmen for Fish & Wildlife, leading record-breaking fundraising efforts and organizing impactful hunts for individuals with disabilities. Within WDTC, he fosters a culture of unity and collaboration, inspiring colleagues with his emphasis on interconnectedness and shared purpose in service, making him an exceptionally impactful and deserving nominee.

Justin Lutz, ICBM Directorate - Civilian III Category

Justin Lutz demonstrated exceptional leadership in navigating numerous production challenges, culminating in the Air Force's first new ICBM asset production in three decades, slated for operational readiness in May 2025. His strategic direction led to the timely approval of the Full Rate Production decision, a critical acquisition milestone for the ICBM Fuze Mod program, securing the nation's nuclear deterrent for the future. Employing an innovative data-informed approach, Justin resolved a significant production anomaly, preventing a costly redesign and a schedule delay of over three years, saving an estimated $179 million. He also secured crucial Nuclear Surety approval, achieving the fuze's Nuclear Certification ahead of schedule, ensuring its operational safety and effectiveness. Through rigorous requirements verification and independent technical reviews, Justin guaranteed the technical baseline met all customer design and operational needs. Beyond his professional achievements, Justin actively contributes to the local community as a Wasatch Freeride Trail Association member, dedicating significant volunteer hours to trail maintenance, improving accessibility, and conserving public lands.

MIDN 1/C Ethan Ogzewalla, UofU Navy ROTC - ROTC Cadet Category

MIDN 1/C Ethan Ogzewalla is unequivocally the top-performing midshipman in the University of Utah's NROTC Battalion, embodying the ideal of a gentleman and a scholar destined for Navy leadership. His exceptional ability to inspire his peers to achieve their best is unmatched, a fact underscored by his selection as the #1 graduate in his class. Poised to commission as a Navy Ensign and Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Officer—a highly selective special operations community—MIDN Ogzewalla was the top choice from a demanding nationwide summer screener that tested physical and mental limits. Despite not always being the top in individual physical or technical categories, his consistent high performance across all areas impressed the screener's Chief, who remarked on his exceptional leadership potential. His tenure as Operations Officer and Battalion Commander at the University of Utah NROTC showcased his remarkable professional capabilities, demonstrating strategic foresight, meticulous planning, and flawless execution, consistently exceeding expectations. Revered by his former commanding officer and admired by his peers, MIDN Ogzewalla is a man of exceptional character, competence, and integrity, earning the unwavering trust and respect of all who know him.

Cadet Colonel Quinlan Ekberg, Utah Military Academy - JROTC Cadet Category

Cadet Colonel Quinlan Ekberg of the Utah Military Academy has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment across a wide range of activities. He trained a 30-member drill team to achieve "exceeds standards" during their HQ Unit Inspection. As a key coordinator for the upcoming annual Day of Service, Cadet Ekberg will contribute to over 2500 hours of service benefiting more than 10 organizations. He served as the primary project officer for the unit's first Dining In since COVID and for the inaugural all Northern Utah JROTC Military Ball, a historic event held at the state capitol with 450 cadets from five units. As Commander of the Kitty Hawk Honor Society, he coordinates school-wide tutoring and also serves as the Academic Team captain. Leading the JROTC Air Rifle Team as captain, he guided them to the Region and State Championships, qualification for JROTC Nationals, and the CMP 3Par National Championship. A dedicated student leader since 7th grade, Cadet Ekberg has coordinated fundraising efforts that generated over $5000 for families in need and has been the project officer for numerous school events, including this year's homecoming. His outstanding character has led to selections for the AMVETS National Youth Conference, Founding Forward Youth Conference, and Boys State. Notably, he is the only youth member of the Northern Utah Veteran's Honor Guard, participating in military funerals, and is also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, earning recognition as the Utah State SAR JROTC Cadet of the Year and a National Honorable Mention. An accomplished multisport athlete and captain in basketball, volleyball, and track, he has earned Academic All-State honors in four sports and All-Region and All-State distinctions in basketball and track, all while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Cassandra Orzechowski, 388 Fighter Wing - Spouse Category

Cassandra Orzechowski has demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering support for the 388th Fighter Wing community and local schools. She spearheaded the annual 388 FW Kid's Christmas Party, collaborating with 12 support programs to bring holiday joy, including a Santa photo opportunity, to 300 individuals and their families. Cassandra also led the decorating and children's activities teams for the Thanksgiving Feast, partnering with civic leaders to raise $28,000 and express gratitude to 4,000 Airmen and their families, strengthening vital community bonds. Her commitment to education is evident through her volunteer work three times a week at two local schools, supporting 958 students, while simultaneously serving as the Group and Wing Spouse Liaison, directly assisting 2,000 personnel across 14 organizations and their families. Cassandra played a key role in Hero's Day at Good Foundations Academy, connecting 35 service members with 400 students to share their experiences and inspire the next generation with honorable career paths. Recognizing the demands of military life, Mrs. Orzechowski organized a crucial weekend retreat for Group staff, Squadron leadership, and their families, fostering cohesion and providing respite after numerous deployments and exercises. Furthermore, as a dedicated member of the Guardian Group School Parent Association, she regularly served as the Lead Room Parent and organized the annual fundraiser, partnering with local businesses to raise $1,000 for the benefit of staff and students.

Utah Senator Ann Milner - 2024 Defense Community Champion

Docter Ann Millner is a previous recipient of the prestigious community wingman award recognition of her support to Hill Air Force Base. As a former Weber State University president, she positively impacted the military in Utah by advancing continuing education, community outreach, and university relations for service members and their families. As a Utah state senator she has continued her advocacy for the military by passing more legislation in support of military families than any other member of the Utah State Legislature. In the 2025 session she passed landmark legislation extending transition benefits to the families of DOD civilians who relocate to Utah. This first of its kind all encompassing legislation has garnered significant attention within the highest levels of dod and is being heralded as a best practice for other states to follow.

