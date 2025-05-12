Indigenous Economic Development Day Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed May 12 as Indigenous Economic Development Day in the province. The day focuses on the importance of increased Indigenous participation in the economy, emphasizing its role in creating jobs, opportunities and improving the lives of all Saskatchewan residents.

"Saskatchewan is fortunate to have a growing number of Indigenous-owned companies and organizations that are strong contributors to our province's economic wellbeing," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Economic reconciliation remains a priority for our government, and we remain committed to creating more opportunities for Indigenous people and communities."

The province is focused on fostering relationships and connecting Indigenous people to opportunities across all sectors. This has helped the number of off-reserve Indigenous workers reach a record high of 63,100 in 2024.

"Indigenous nations have culturally and historically been inter-tribal traders with sophisticated supply chains, practicing a form of free trade of highly valued goods long before the fur trade era and the arrival of settlers here on the prairies," SIEDN Founder and Chair Milton Tootoosis said. "In recent times, Indigenous peoples and nations around the globe have embarked on nation-rebuilding movements with optimism and perseverance, all adding to economic growth collectively."

In the first quarter of 2025, 3.8 per cent of Saskatchewan's private businesses were majority owned by First Nations or Métis people.

The Government of Saskatchewan was proud to promote collaboration and partnership between Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses at the most recent Indigenous Business Gathering (IBG). This year's IBG was the biggest to date, attracting over 1,100 attendees and featuring more than 130 trade show booths. The IBG is one of the largest free-to-attend Indigenous economic development-focused events in the country.

Indigenous Economic Development Day forms part of Economic Development Week, which runs from May 11 to May 17, 2025. The week recognizes the importance of economic development in building a robust economy that delivers for everyone in Saskatchewan.



