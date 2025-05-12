Economic Development Week Celebrates Saskatchewan's Strong Economy

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 11 to May 17 as Economic Development Week in the province. The week focuses on the crucial role of Saskatchewan businesses and economic development organizations in growing and creating opportunities in the province.

"The work that our business community has been doing across the province, has led to strong investment and economic growth in recent years," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Businesses, and investors, are choosing Saskatchewan because of our low tax rates, our transparent regulatory environment and the strong suite of incentives with personalized support that we offer."

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces for growth. This influx of investment is creating jobs and opportunities for the people of the province and is leading to a better quality of life for all Saskatchewan citizens.

"Today, we recognize that economic development is an ongoing process rather than a result," SEDA Chief Executive Officer Verona Thibault said. "It is a process that aims to improve socioeconomic wellbeing, resulting in wealth generation, job creation and community renewal. We celebrate leaders and community builders across Saskatchewan who invest their skills and resources to ensure our local and provincial prosperity."

Saskatchewan is committed to fostering a competitive business environment where all businesses can succeed. Through its network of nine international offices, the province is able to attract investment from all over the world, while seeking new markets for its goods.

The strong entrepreneurial spirit that exists in Saskatchewan has led to some significant economic successes recently. The value of Saskatchewan exports increased from $17 billion in 2007 to nearly $50 billion on average over the past 3 years.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers also indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion. This represents an increase of 3.4 per cent, which ranks second in terms of percentage change among the provinces.

As part of Economic Development Week, May 12 was proclaimed Indigenous Economic Development Day. The day highlights the impact that increased Indigenous participation in the provincial economy has on creating jobs, opportunities and improving the lives of all Saskatchewan people.

