Province Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs and Their Impact on Saskatchewan's Economy

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially proclaimed May 11 to 17, 2025, as Women Entrepreneurs Week, recognizing the vital role women entrepreneurs play in shaping the province's economy and business community.

"Women are making significant contributions in every sector of our economy," Minister Responsible for Status of Women Alana Ross said. "Each May, our government is proud to partner with Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK) to celebrate the innovation, resilience and success of women-led businesses that are helping to build a strong Saskatchewan."

“Our government is proud to see women entrepreneurship in Saskatchewan continue to grow and thrive,” Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. “During this week, it is important to recognize the significant contributions women entrepreneurs have made to Saskatchewan’s economy through job creation, support for their communities and creating opportunities for all those who call this province home.”

Women entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan continue to thrive thanks to strong partnerships with non-profit organizations that support at every stage of their business journey. Today, 21 per cent of Saskatchewan's private sector businesses are majority owned by women.

For nearly 30 years, WESK has been a cornerstone of support for women business. This non-profit organization provides access to business advising, financing, mentorship, networking and training opportunities. It is through the dedication of organizations like WESK, women entrepreneurs contribute to the record economic growth in Saskatchewan.

“Women entrepreneurs are not only helping shape Saskatchewan’s business community - they are a driving force behind its economic growth,” Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan CEO Miriam Johnson said. “With 21 per cent of private sector businesses majority-owned by women, their contributions are creating jobs, building local economies, and strengthening communities across the province. At WESK, we are proud to continue supporting women at every stage of business, and we are honoured to celebrate their innovation, leadership, and impact during Women Entrepreneurs Week.”

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to offer a variety of programs and incentives to support a strong, competitive business environment.

Learn more about business support and investments opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit: investsk.ca.

For more information about WESK and its programs, visit: wesk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: