Victim Services Volunteers Recognized During Victims and Survivors of Crime Week

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 11-17, 2025, as Victims and Survivors of Crime Week in the province.

The week is a chance to raise awareness about matters facing victims and survivors of crime and to highlight the services and supports available to aid them on their path to healing. It is also a chance to acknowledge the contributions of Saskatchewan's volunteer victim support workers, staff and community board members.

Saskatchewan's long-term volunteers, staff and board members were recognized at the Legislative Building today for their contributions to police-based victim services programs and the strength of their collaboration within the Saskatchewan justice system.

"The dedication and compassion of our Saskatchewan volunteer victim support workers is instrumental to creating and maintaining safe, healthy communities across our province," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "I would like to sincerely thank them for helping victims and survivors of crime overcome tragic situations, ensuring they are not alone and for the collaborative role they play in helping people navigate the criminal justice system."

Currently, there are 150 volunteer victim support workers working with police-based victim services programs in Saskatchewan. In 2023-24, more than 13,000 victims of crime were supported through their efforts.

Fourteen police-based victim services programs operate throughout Saskatchewan. Of these, four are part of municipal police services, while the other 10 are overseen by a board of directors, including 80 volunteer community board members.

For more information on Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, volunteer victim support worker opportunities and services or supports that are available for victims and survivors, contact a police-based victim services program through your local RCMP detachment or municipal police service. You can also contact the Victims Services Branch at 306-787-3500 or visit:

www.saskatchewan.ca/victimsservices.

