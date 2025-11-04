Lanigan Celebrates the Grand Opening of New Prekindergarten to 12 School

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2025

Today the Government of Saskatchewan, Horizon School Division, students and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new Lanigan School.

"This new school is another example of how the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to putting students first," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This project's design and use of space creates a welcoming environment where students of every age can learn and grow with their community."

The Government of Saskatchewan invested $28.26 million in the new state-of-the-art facility with an additional $590,000 from the Horizon School Division capital reserves and community investment for school enhancements.

"We are proud to mark the completion of Lanigan's new Prekindergarten to Grade 12 school - a facility built to support students in a functional and inclusive setting," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This project reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in educational infrastructure that empowers learners and strengthens growing communities across Saskatchewan."

The new school is designed to accommodate up to 450 Prekindergarten to Grade 12 students, consolidating the previous elementary and high schools which were nearing the end of their lifespan and could no longer accommodate the growth of the community.

"Lanigan School is at the heart of the town and surrounding community - a place where families, staff and education partners work together to build a bright future for students," Board of Education Horizon School Division Chair Garth Anderson said. "We are grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for investing in education, and to everyone who helped bring this project to life."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure projects. This includes 74 new schools, 31 major renovation projects and 10 minor renovation projects.

-30-

For more information, contact: