Governor Abbott Announces Garland Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, May 12 - May 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Garland has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Garland on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

“Garland’s designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a testament to the city’s vibrant cultural identity and its unwavering support for the arts,” said Senator Bob Hall. “Music is more than a pastime in Garland — it’s a driving force of economic opportunity, community pride, and artistic expression. This recognition from the Texas Music Office honors Garland’s rich musical legacy and positions it as a key player in the continued growth of Texas’ dynamic music industry.”

“Garland’s designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a well-earned celebration of its deep musical roots and future-facing spirit,” said Representative Ana-María Rodríguez Ramos. “From the legendary recording of Willie Nelson’s Red Headed Stranger at Audio Dallas to the world-class performances of the Garland Symphony Orchestra, Garland proves that when we invest in the arts, we build stronger, more connected communities. I’m proud to represent a city where music brings us together, supports local jobs, and reflects the richness of every voice in our community.”

“The Music Friendly Texas Community certification from the Texas Music Office highlights Garland’s deep love for music and our long musical history,” said Mayor Scott LeMay. “From the Garland Band back in the early 1900s to today’s lively traditions, like the Square Pickers’ weekly bluegrass jams, the Garland Opry, our amazing Garland Symphony Orchestra, and the famous Audio Dallas Recording Studio, music has always been a big part of who we are. In Garland, we believe music brings people together and makes our community an even better place to live.”

“Receiving the Music Friendly Texas Community designation is a proud moment for Garland,” said Garland Cultural Arts Director Amy Rosenthal. “It acknowledges the incredible musical talent we have here and reinforces our commitment to supporting the arts. We host live music events year-round, from outdoor concerts and weekly jam sessions to performances at the Granville Arts Center and Plaza Theatre. Music is woven into the fabric of our city, and this recognition helps us keep that rhythm going strong.”

“Being recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community means a lot to me, both as a musician and as a business owner,” said Jimmy Wallace Guitars owner and Dallas International Guitar Festival founder Jimmy Wallace. “Music has always been a big part of Garland’s identity, and this designation shines a light on all the talented artists, venues, and local businesses that make our city’s music scene so special. It's not just about entertainment. It's about culture, connection, and community pride. I'm proud to be part of a city that truly values and supports its musicians.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Garland Cultural Arts will be held on May 17 during Garland’s celebration for Willie Nelson’s landmark The Red-Headed Stranger album released 50 years ago and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Garland Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Granville Arts Center

300 N. Fifth Street

Garland, TX 75040

Inquiries may be directed to Maureen Womack, Rabbit Hat Productions, 972-345-8684, maureen@rabbithatpromotions.com

Garland becomes the 83nd Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.