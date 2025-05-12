Governor Abbott Proclaims 2025 Economic Development Week In Texas

TEXAS, May 12 - May 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today recognized the critical role that local, regional, and statewide economic development organizations play in strengthening the Texas economy, creating new job opportunities, and enhancing quality of life for all Texans by proclaiming May 12‒16, 2025 as Economic Development Week in Texas.

“Texas is where the future is building — where opportunity is abundant, where free enterprise flourishes, and where families and jobs grow,” said Governor Abbott. “The key to Texas’ unrivaled success in economic development is teamwork. It takes a collaborative effort from organizations across the state to attract new businesses, investments, and jobs, as well as help existing Texas companies grow. By working together with all of our economic development partners across the state, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Texas for generations.”

Governor Abbott recently celebrated Texas being ranked the Best State for Business for the 21st year in a row by Chief Executive magazine in recognition of the state's business climate, workforce, and quality of life. Additionally, Texas won the 2025 Prosperity Cup awarded by Site Selection magazine to the top-performing state for attracting new business investments, earning Texas the “Triple Crown Trophy” for the best economy in the nation. The Governor also released his five-year statewide economic development strategic plan that establishes a blueprint for continued economic expansion and job creation across Texas.

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office (EDT) is tasked with marketing and promoting the state of Texas across the nation and around the world as the premier business location and travel destination. EDT works closely with communities and local, regional, and statewide economic development and tourism organizations, as well as partnering state agencies, to ensure Texas remains the best place to live, work, and visit.

