Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A3003023                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper McGowan

STATION: Berlin Barracks                                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: May 11, 2025, at approximately 1350 hours

STREET: VT Route 2

TOWN: E. Montpelier

LANDMARK: VT Route 14

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel Johnson

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Montpelier, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda 3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front & rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On May 11, 2025, at approximately 1401 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on VT Route 2 in E. Montpelier. Troopers determined a Mazda Mazda3 was traveling north when it exited the east side of the roadway. The Mazda struck a guardrail before continuing east.

 

The operator was not located at the scene and did not notify law enforcement of the crash. Troopers later located the operator, Daniel Johnson, at his residence and observed signs of impairment. Johnson was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, at the conclusion of which he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

 

Danielson was transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court on June 19, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A       

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/2025 at 0830 hours    

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Brennan McGowan

Williston Barracks

(802) 878-7111

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

 

