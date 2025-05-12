Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 and LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A3003023
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper McGowan
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: May 11, 2025, at approximately 1350 hours
STREET: VT Route 2
TOWN: E. Montpelier
LANDMARK: VT Route 14
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daniel Johnson
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda 3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front & rear end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 11, 2025, at approximately 1401 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on VT Route 2 in E. Montpelier. Troopers determined a Mazda Mazda3 was traveling north when it exited the east side of the roadway. The Mazda struck a guardrail before continuing east.
The operator was not located at the scene and did not notify law enforcement of the crash. Troopers later located the operator, Daniel Johnson, at his residence and observed signs of impairment. Johnson was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, at the conclusion of which he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Danielson was transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court on June 19, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brennan McGowan
Williston Barracks
(802) 878-7111
3294 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
