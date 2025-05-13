Attainable Luxury: btL Delivers Premium Hard-Side Carry-On, Exclusively at Walmart

Introducing btL btL Family btL Accessories Model Image btL

Formerly sold at Bloomingdale’s, btL now brings upscale luggage to modern travelers.

At btL, we’re committed to designing luggage that keeps up with modern travelers. Each piece reflects our promise of performance, style, and resilience—delivering value and peace of mind.” — Terry Muldoon, CEO of Olivet International

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing btL (pronounced “beetle”), a bold new luggage brand designed to elevate your journey—wherever life may take you. Created by Olivet International, btL is the embodiment of thoughtfully styled, beautifully resilient luggage made with purpose, precision, and passion.Once sold at Bloomingdale’s, btL has been reimagined exclusively for Walmart and Walmart.com—bringing approachable luxury to the everyday traveler without compromising on quality or design. This ties into the recent trend of luxury brands branching into the big box retail space with affordable, quality versions of their products. Both Target and Walmart have ventured into this effort and consumers have the benefit of quality craftsmanship at approachable prices.“At btL, we’re committed to designing luggage that keeps up with modern travelers,” said Terry Muldoon, CEO of Olivet International. “Each piece reflects our promise of performance, style, and resilience—delivering exceptional value and peace of mind.”The inaugural collection features upright hard-shell luggage made from 100% MakrolonPolycarbonate, ensuring a lightweight yet ultra-durable travel companion. Each piece is thoughtfully engineered with:• HinomotoSilent-Run 360° Spinner Wheels for effortless maneuvering• YKKZippers for reliability and long-lasting use• Expandable compartments to adapt to your needs• TSA-Approved Built-in Locks for secure travel• 10-Year Warranty on most productsAvailable in four modern, yet neutral, colors—Black, Taupe, Rose Smoke, and Blue Shadow—btL brings versatility and elegance to any travel aesthetic.btL is proudly made in the USA with US and imported parts, they have manufacturing facilities in California and Arkansas . While rooted in American innovation, btL benefits from Olivet’s international footprint and sourcing, ensuring the highest quality components.Whether navigating city streets or crossing continents, btL offers luggage that looks as good as it performs. Every suitcase is crafted to honor an adventurous, yet stylish spirit, blending function and form in a product that’s as tough as it is elegant.Now available exclusively at Walmart.com but will be featured in select Walmart Stores September of 2025 — bringing former Bloomingdale’s quality to a broader audience at a price point designed for all.Learn more at https://travelwithbtl.com Media Contact:Kristen NoffsingerSenior Vice President, Kreps PR & MarketingPhone: 954-464-7388Email: knoffsinger@krepspr.com###About btLbtL (pronounced “beetle”) is a modern American luggage brand thoughtfully designed for today’s traveler. Reimagined from its former legacy at Bloomingdale’s, btL delivers accessible luxury through premium materials, purposeful features, and timeless style—now available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com. Every piece of btL luggage is crafted with resilience and reliability in mind, featuring high-end components like Hinomoto360° spinner wheels, YKKzippers, TSA-approved locks, and durable Makrolonpolycarbonate shells. Backed by a 10-year warranty and proudly Made in the USA with US and imported parts, btL is built to move with you—wherever life leads. Thoughtfully styled. Beautifully resilient.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.