Official Media Advisory: Living Near Bats Community Workshop Coming to Walker County

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

HUNTSVILLE — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Bat Conservation International and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be hosting a family-friendly “Living Near Bats” workshop May 17.

Huntsville is currently home to an amazing colony of Mexican free-tailed bats, but many more kinds of bats are living throughout the region. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the bats that call Huntsville and Texas home.

The family-friendly workshop is open to everyone, including Walker County residents, animal control officers, professional sanitarians, veterinarians and veterinary technicians, law enforcement, facilities professionals, wildlife rehabilitators and city/county officials.

The event will include informative presentations about bats native to Texas, numerous opportunities to ask questions, trivia with batty prizes, activities for kids, sponsor booths and professional development opportunities.

This free event promises fun (and bat facts) for the whole family.

Animal control officers can earn up to six hours of continuing education (CE) by attending the workshop. Similarly, peace officers can submit the course for Texas Commission on Law Enforcement hours under “Animal Control Officer Training.” The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners has approved up to six hours of Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine and Licensed Veterinary Tech CE hours.

Those attending the workshop to receive CE credits must register by May 16. To register for the Living Near Bats workshop visit https://tinyurl.com/2e3288h8.

Where:

Walker County Storm Shelter

455 TX-75, Huntsville, TX 77320

(Parking lot on South side of building)

When: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. May 17

To learn more about the Huntsville Bat Colony, visit www.batcon.org/huntsville