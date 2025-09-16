White-tailed Deer Archery Hunters Should Have Plenty of Opportunities to Harvest Quality Bucks Before the General Season

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN —White-tailed deer hunters heading to blinds for the archery-only season should experience another great opener this year. Bucks during this time of year gather in bachelor groups and provide plenty of hunting opportunities before the rut kicks off.

Texas began the growing season under drought conditions in March, but much of the state received abundant rainfall later in the spring. The vegetation growth from these rains boosted antler development and allowed does to pack on reserves for fawning and lactation, and those regions should expect an excellent season.

“Historically good fawn recruitment over the last several years will provide archery hunters plenty of opportunities to bag a quality buck,” said Blaise Korzekwa, White-tailed Deer Program Leader.

Forbs (weeds and flowering plants), which are a critical component of a deer’s diet, became abundant during late spring and offered essential nutrients to boost antler development in much of the state. However, hunters in portions of the Edwards Plateau and South Texas ecoregions may see average to below-average antlers on bucks this season, as rainfall wasn’t received in these regions until the summer months.

While the archery-only and Managed Lands Deer Program seasons begin Sept. 27, the general season opens more than a month later, on Nov. 1. The general season runs through Jan. 4, 2026, in the North Zone and Jan. 18, 2026, in the South Zone. A youth-only deer season is set in both zones for Oct. 24-26 and Jan. 5-18. For additional late season deer hunting opportunities, county specific regulations and information on how to properly tag and report a harvest, consult the 2025-26 Outdoor Annual.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is asking hunters to continue surveillance for New World screwworm. If hunters or landowners observe a live animal infested with maggots, they should quickly report the observation to a local TPWD biologist. Through active surveillance hunters can help protect the state from a pest that could have devastating impacts. For more information, please visit TPWD’s New World Screwworm webpage.

Landowners and hunters also play a critical role in managing Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The most effective way to help manage CWD is by reporting sick deer, properly disposing of unused carcass parts and voluntarily testing harvests. More information about carcass disposal requirements and voluntary CWD check station dates and hours of operations can be found on TPWD’s CWD website.

Archery hunters are required to purchase an Archery Endorsement in addition to their hunting license. Hunters taking advantage of Texas Public Hunting Lands must have the Annual Public Hunting Permit. Public land hunters should also consult the Public Hunting Lands Map Booklet to review regulations that may apply to specific areas. The Texas Hunt & Fish app can be used to complete on-site registration electronically at a public hunting area.

Those interested in learning more about archery and bowhunting, or anyone who is looking to brush up on their skills ahead of the season, are encouraged to explore Bowhunter by Fall, a newsletter series presented by TPWD’s Community Archery Program.