CERB Accepting Applications for Board Vacancies

CERB currently has three vacancies on the Board: Position #7, Economist; Position #10, Small Business East of Puget Sound and West of the Cascades; and Position #11, Large Business East of Cascades. All three vacancies are for three year terms that end on September 2, 2028. Board members can serve up to two terms. All application forms can be found on our website under “Members”.
