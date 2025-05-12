CERB Accepting Applications for New Board Members

CERB currently has three openings for new Board members: Position #7, Economist; Position #10, Small Business East of Puget Sound and West of the Cascades; and Position #11, Large Business East of the Cascades. All three positions are for three year terms, ending on September 2, 2028. Board members may serve up to two terms. For more information and applications, please see the “Members” block on our website, or contact Barbara Smith, Contract Manager.