Loanspark Takes Home Two Stevie® Awards in the 2025 American Business Awards®

Loanspark wins Gold for Company of the Year in Financial Services and Bronze for Achievement in Growth

We built Loanspark to embed not only short term capital loans, but also equipment and real estate loans. These honors reflect the impact of our embedded lending ecosystem.” — Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Loanspark

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loanspark , the fintech leader behind the BLaaS™ (Business Lending as a Service) movement, is proud to announce it has been recognized with two StevieAwards in the 2025 American Business Awards. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10.Loanspark was named as the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year – Financial Services (Small), and Bronze StevieAward for Achievement in Growth for its nomination, "Loanspark’s Shaping the Future"This marks the second consecutive year Loanspark has been honored by the prestigious American Business Awards, which recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and professionals worldwide. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.“Loanspark pioneering Business Lending as a Service company. In its very nascent stage of existence, Loanspark has made a cult name in the fintech industry. It is transforming the entire lending landscape with efficiency, inclusivity and superior experience. The deployment of state of art technology by the firm has uplifted the mundane processes of loan origination, processing, underwriting, funding and host of other activities. The substantial leap made by this firm has left an indelible mark for peers in the industry and deserves to be recognized at the highest level” said The Stevie Award Judges.“Winning Gold for Company of the Year in Financial Services is a testament to our mission and momentum,” said Michael Barnett , Co-Founder and CEO of Loanspark. “We built Loanspark to change how small businesses access capital. We built Loanspark to solely focus on the partnership model to ensure more B2B organizations are engagement in the mission to help SMBs grow. We built Loanspark to embed not only short term capital loans, but also equipment and real estate loans. These honors reflect the impact of our team, our partners, and the embedded lending ecosystem we’ve pioneered.”“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”These wins celebrate Loanspark’s rapid expansion and innovative work in embedded finance, empowering Vertical SaaS companies, Mortgage and Real Estate Brokerages, Credit Unions, and other service providers to offer real-time lending directly through their existing tools, no bank branch required.As the creator and trademark holder of BLaaS™, Loanspark continues to transform how capital flows to small businesses. This year’s recognition cements its role not just as a fintech innovator, but as a category builder helping redefine the future of business lending.About LoansparkLoanspark is the fintech engine behind Business Lending as a Service (BLaaS™), providing seamless, white-labeled access to capital for small businesses through trusted B2B ecosystems. From SaaS platforms to payment processors, Loanspark enables any partner to offer embedded lending without becoming a lender themselves. Learn more at www.loanspark.com About the StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Sponsors of The 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

