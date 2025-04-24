Loanspark Secures Trademark for BLaaS™, Cementing Its Role in Evolving Embedded Business Lending

Loanspark Business Lending as a Service

Loanspark trademarks BLaaS™, reinforcing its leadership in embedded lending and expanding access to critical SMB financing solutions.

We didn’t aim to coin a category. We aimed to solve a real problem. BLaaS™ is a transformation, helping SMBs get trusted capital access from the brands they already rely on.” — Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Loanspark

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loanspark , a fintech leader in embedded business lending, announced today that it has officially trademarked the term BLaaS™ (Business Lending as a Service), reinforcing its pioneering role in redefining how small businesses access capital through B2B partnerships.Unlike buzzwords that fade with hype, BLaaS™ is the foundation of Loanspark’s business model. The company built its platform on the belief that every business should have the tools to offer seamless access to financing, and that lending shouldn’t be limited to traditional banks. With BLaaS™, SaaS companies, CRMs, payment platforms, and professional services firms can embed lending directly into their ecosystems, empowering small business customers while driving new revenue streams.More than just embedded cash advances or short-term capital, Loanspark’s BLaaS™ platform expands embedded lending options to include a broad range of critically needed loan types for SMBs, such as working capital loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, and more. This enables partners to truly meet the diverse financing needs of their business clients and support sustainable long-term growth.“We didn’t set out to coin a category. We set out to solve a real problem,” said Michael Barnett , Co-Founder and CEO of Loanspark. “BLaaS™ isn’t a trend, it’s a transformation. This trademark reflects the impact we’ve had and the future we’re building, where small businesses get the capital they need from the brands they already trust.”The trademark marks another milestone in Loanspark’s growth as the go-to platform for embedded business lending. With a growing ecosystem of B2B partners and access to a wide network of lenders, Loanspark has helped thousands of small businesses secure funding without the friction.About LoansparkLoanspark is the leading provider of Business Lending as a Service (BLaaS™), enabling B2B companies to embed white-labeled or co-branded lending solutions into their ecosystems. Through a robust partner portal, seamless integration, and a nationwide network of lenders, Loanspark empowers partners to offer their clients fast, reliable access to capital without taking on the regulatory burden of becoming lenders themselves. Instead, they provide embedded lending as a value-added service that drives customer loyalty, deepens trust, and enhances the overall SMB experience, all while opening new revenue channels.For more information about Loanspark, please visit:Website: www.loanspark.com Phone: 1-877-81-SPARKEmail: support@loanspark.com

