Appellate Court to hold docket in Jackson





12 May 2025





ST. LOUIS – Interested citizens are invited to attend the court sessions of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it holds its Southern Division docket at 10 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at the 1908 Historic Courthouse, 100 Court Street, in Jackson. The docket will be held in the Cape Girardeau County commission chambers on the third floor of the courthouse. The court sessions are open to the public.





“The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is very pleased to conduct a case docket at the 1908 Historic Courthouse in Jackson, extending the court’s accessibility to the citizens of southeastern Missouri and hopefully expanding the understanding of the court system, the appellate process, and the rule of law,” Chief Judge Thomas C. Clark II said.





Three judges from the court of appeals will be participating: Clark, Judge Lisa P. Page, and Judge Michael E. Gardner. Senior Judge Gary A. Kamp of Cape Girardeau County will also be sitting with the court as a special judge. The judges will sit in panels of three to hear oral arguments from attorneys involved in two cases appealed from the circuit court in Cape Girardeau County.





Clark was appointed to the court of appeals in 2021 after serving as a circuit judge, an associate circuit judge and an assistant circuit attorney in the city of St. Louis. Page, a 1988 magna cum laude graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, was appointed in 2015 after serving as a circuit judge, a family court commissioner and a municipal judge in Jefferson County. Gardner was appointed to the court of appeals in 2020 after serving five years as a circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit (Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties) and practicing law in private practice in Cape Girardeau. Kamp served as an associate circuit judge in Cape Girardeau County (in the 32nd Judicial Circuit) for 24 years after engaging in the private practice of law and serving as a city attorney for Marble Hill and as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Bollinger County. Kamp has continued to serve as a senior judge since his retirement in 2018.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.





Contact: Morgan A. Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



