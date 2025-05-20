Rellevate Partners with Tarleton State University to Power Diverse Payment Services

Rellevate logo Tarleton State University and Rellevate collaborate on innovative payment solutions.

Rellevate & Tarleton State University Partner for Streamlined University Payments

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, has partnered with Tarleton State University to implement its advanced payment platform, significantly streamlining financial transactions across various university departments. This strategic collaboration will empower Tarleton to make real-time payments, enhancing efficiency and responsiveness. Specifically, the Rellevate platform will support critical university functions, including:• Research Participant Payments: Expediting compensation for those contributing to vital research initiatives.• Student-Athlete Stipends and Payments: Ensuring timely and secure disbursement of funds to student-athletes.• Reimbursements and Travel Payments: Simplifying and accelerating the reimbursement process for faculty, staff, and students, including travel-related expenses.• General University Disbursements: Offering a flexible and efficient solution for a broad range of payment needs.“Rellevate is proud to provide our innovative payment solution to Tarleton State University,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Rellevate’s disbursement technology will allow University administrators to facilitate payments immediately for various use cases, enhancing operational efficiency and the overall experience for students, faculty, and research participants. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing flexible and secure payment solutions tailored to the unique needs of educational institutions.”Tarleton State University transforms lives through affordable, high-quality education. With a vibrant main campus in Stephenville and growing locations across Texas, Tarleton State is committed to academic excellence, hands-on learning, and service that strengthens communities. Guided by a mission to inspire discovery, leadership, and lifelong success, Tarleton State continues to shape the next generation of Texans.“Tarleton State is pleased to partner with Rellevate to bring our university community a modern and efficient disbursement experience,” said Dr. Brett Powell, Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration and CFO. “As we explored innovative payment solutions, Rellevate stood out for its efficient approach to quickly deliver payments to recipients while enhancing our disbursement controls across various scenarios.”The program will begin immediately, bringing immediate benefits to the Tarleton community.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About Tarleton State UniversityA founding member of The Texas A&M System, Tarleton State University is breaking records — in enrollment, research, scholarship, athletics, philanthropy and engagement — while transforming the lives of approximately 18,000 students in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Bryan and online. For 125 years, Tarleton State has been committed to accessible higher education opportunities for all while helping students grow academically, socially and professionally through programs that emphasize real world learning and address regional, state and national needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.