Premier David Eby has issued the following statement to recognize Vesak:

“Today, Buddhists in B.C. and around the world commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing into Nirvana of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

“Vesak, also known as Buddha Day or Buddha Purnima, is the most sacred Buddhist festival. It is a time for reflection, celebration and giving back to the community. Buddhists mark the occasion by visiting temples, participating in rituals and doing acts of charity.

“Vesak invites us all to reflect on the universal teachings of Buddha – including compassion, generosity and mindfulness – and how we can integrate them into our daily lives. Today is also an opportunity to learn more about the Buddhist faith and reflect on the many contributions the Buddhist community makes to our province.

“I wish everyone who is celebrating a joyful and peaceful Vesak.”