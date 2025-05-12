ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Teresa Renee Owens, 60, of Brookhaven, has been convicted of Medicaid fraud totaling $305,685.75.

Owens owned RJ Shepherd II, Inc., also known as Better Home Healthcare of Georgia, which provided behavioral health therapy services to both children and adults. The company was enrolled in Medicaid. While operating this business, Owens directed the submission of false claims to the Georgia Medicaid program on a repetitive basis. She also instructed her staff to generate patient records containing false information to support such fraudulent claims. The funds derived from this scheme, $305,685.75, were then direct deposited into a personal bank account belonging to Owens.

“Medicaid Fraud isn’t a victimless crime – it’s theft of taxpayer dollars and it undermines a system meant to care for our most vulnerable Georgians,” said Carr. “As this case shows, we will not hesitate to hold accountable those who use their positions to exploit our Medicaid program. Rest assured, if you’re a provider attempting to game the system, you will be identified, prosecuted, and ordered to pay back every dollar you stole.”

Owens pleaded guilty in DeKalb County Superior Court to one count of Medicaid Fraud, one count of False Writings, and one count of Identity Fraud. Superior Court Judge Courtney Johnson accepted the plea on March 31, 2025, and sentenced Owens to 10 years, with one year to be served in prison and the remainder on probation. A restitution hearing took place on April 28, 2025, at which point Judge Johnson also ordered the defendant to pay $305,685.75 to the Georgia Medicaid program.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Henry Hibbert and Assistant Attorney General Tarrea Williams of the Medicaid Fraud Division.

About the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division

Since Attorney General Chris Carr first took office, his Medicaid Fraud Division has secured more than 90 convictions for Medicaid fraud and the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults, resulting in over $19 million in restitution orders in criminal matters. Over this same period, Carr’s Medicaid Fraud Division has obtained civil settlements and judgements totaling more than $108 million as a result of its efforts to safeguard the Georgia Medicaid program.

The Medicaid Fraud Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,180,400 for Federal FY 2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,726,800, is funded by the State of Georgia.