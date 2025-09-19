ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Eric Duane Johnson, 49, of Decatur, and Bobby Jamaine Downing, 43, of Lithonia, have been convicted and sentenced to prison in a multi-defendant human trafficking and gang case in Gwinnett County. Johnson has pleaded guilty to gang, racketeering, and pimping charges. Downing has pleaded guilty to gang, racketeering, and human trafficking charges. All nine defendants who were originally charged in this case have now been convicted, including the leaders of the Last One To Take Over Gang (aka LOTTO or 30% Gang), a hybrid criminal street gang with ties to the national Crips and Gangster Disciples. Both Johnson and Downing are members of LOTTO.

An investigation revealed that several of the defendants and members of LOTTO were engaged in the trafficking of five female victims, including one child, to further their criminal enterprise. While associated with LOTTO, Johnson transported two of the adult victims and provided money and firearms to the gang’s leaders. Downing was involved in the trafficking of all five female victims, including the child.

“The Gwinnett County community is safer today because the LOTTO gang is behind bars,” said Carr. “This is a criminal network that trafficked a child to make money, and we went after all those involved – taking down the gang’s leaders, associates, and the entire LOTTO operation. We’re fighting each day to protect our most vulnerable Georgians, and we won’t rest until every predator and violent criminal is held accountable.”

Convictions and Sentencing

On Aug. 15, 2025, Eric Duane Johnson pleaded guilty to the following charges:

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Pimping

Johnson was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

On July 31, 2025, Bobby Jamaine Downing pleaded guilty to the following charges:

6 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Downing was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 12 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Case Summary

This investigation began on May 19, 2022, when the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a shooting involving defendants Sean Patrick Harvey and Sean Aaron Curry. Following the initial arrests, investigators learned that Harvey, Curry, and the other defendants are members of the LOTTO Gang.

Harvey served as “President” of LOTTO while Curry served as “Vice President.”

Both Harvey and Curry were subsequently indicted in Gwinnett County in February 2023, along with several other individuals, including Eric Duane Johnson and Bobby Jamaine Downing.

The following defendants were previously convicted in this case:

Sean Aaron Curry, of Gwinnett County , was convicted of human trafficking, gang, racketeering, kidnapping, aggravated assault, firearms and other charges. Curry was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Sean Patrick Harvey, of Gwinnett County , was convicted of human trafficking, gang, racketeering, aggravated assault and firearms charges. Harvey was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Tyreek Raysheen Lee, of Norcross , was convicted of human trafficking, gang, and racketeering charges. Lee was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Jadah Henry, of Pooler , was convicted of human trafficking, gang, and racketeering charges. Henry was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Jayda Wilson of Lawrenceville , was convicted of racketeering. Wilson was sentenced to 15 years, with the first 5 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Brianna Adames-Joe, of Norcross, was convicted of racketeering. Adames-Joe was sentenced to 14 years, with the first four years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Hilton Dobbins, Jr., of Atlanta , was convicted of human trafficking, gang, and racketeering charges. Dobbins was sentenced to 20 years, with the first ten years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn (Fain) Salinas with the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and Assistant Attorney General Thomas Kegley with the Gang Prosecution Unit. It was investigated by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 60 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 115 convictions secured to-date. The Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia. The Unit is also set to expand to Savannah, with funding provided in the state’s FY 26 budget.