Special Investigating Unit on irregular Free State Health EMS tenders and orders

The Special Tribunal has ruled against Buthelezi EMS and its affiliated companies, declaring the Free State Department of Health’s award of multi-million-rand tenders for inter-facility emergency medical services unlawful, unprocedural and unconstitutional.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) instituted civil proceedings to review and set aside the irregular tenders awarded to Buthelezi EMS, as well as the subsequent contract. The Department paid a staggering R532,789,770.12 to four companies linked to Mr. Buthelezi, despite having no valid contracts in place.

The payments were made as follows:

Buthelezi One Stop Emergency Med: R40,619,506.40

Buthelezi One Stop EMS: R4,739,819.04

Buthelezi EMS: R305,196,897.00

B EMS: R182,233,548.12

Buthelezi and associated companies have been ordered to submit audited statements for expenses incurred, income received, and profit made under the unlawful contracts. Furthermore, the Tribunal ruling, dated 5 May 2025, ordered that Buthelezi pay the legal costs of the application and the SIU’s legal representatives.

The SIU investigation into Buthelezi EMS contracts was initiated through Proclamation 42 of 2019. The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions because of corruption or negligence.

The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by corruption, fraud, or maladministration. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

