Special Investigating Unit on inaugural meeting of Water Sector Anti-Corruption Foru

Today, 14 May 2025, marks a great milestone in South Africa’s fight against corruption with the inaugural meeting of the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (WSACF). The WSACF is based on Pillar Six of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which emphasises the protection of vulnerable sectors and the enhancement of integrity management and anti-corruption mechanisms. This pillar aims to reduce corruption and unethical behaviour in the sectors most at risk by implementing effective risk management strategies and establishing consequences for non-compliance.

This initiative aligns with Priority Three of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG), which seeks to enhance and mobilise the inclusive participation of the public sector, private sector, civil society, and academia to prevent and combat corruption.

The WSACF is a strategic intervention aimed at developing tailored solutions to address corruption risks in the water sector. By adopting a risk-based approach, the forum will focus on investigation, prevention, and enforcement to safeguard South Africa’s water resources, which are essential for sustainable development.

The establishment of the forum follows the findings from 14 Special Investigating Unit (SIU) proclamations related to the Department of Water and Sanitation. With eight investigations completed and five still active, the need for a coordinated anti-corruption response in water management has never been clearer.

The inaugural meeting follows the 15th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, held in Cape Town from May 5-9, 2025. During the conference, chairpersonship of the Association transitioned from Ghana to South Africa, with Adv. Andy Mothibi of the South African Special Investigating Unit (SIU) assumed the role for 2025–2026. The theme was "Enhancing Inclusive Participation of State and Non-State Actors to Prevent and Combat Corruption," highlighting the need for collaboration in the fight against corruption.

The WSACF also aligns itself with the goals of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, which focuses on water security and sustainable development. It also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of clean water and sanitation for everyone.

A Whole-of-Society Approach to Corruption Prevention

The WSACF embodies the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 vision of a corruption-free South Africa while supporting Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which ensures access to clean water and sanitation for all. The forum brings together a broad coalition of stakeholders, including:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Chapter 9 Institutions

Civil Society Organisations & Water Activists

Private Sector Representatives

Public Sector (Government Departments, Municipalities)

Regulators

Traditional & Religious Leaders

Organised Labour

Water Conservation & Environmental Groups

This collaborative model strengthens accountability, closes gaps, and implements measurable and actionable prevention plans. Importantly, the forum will also hold anti-corruption agencies accountable, ensuring transparency and effectiveness in their operations.

Key Objectives of the WSACF

Support anti-corruption initiatives in the water sector.

Foster collaboration among stakeholders to combat corruption effectively.

Coordinate law enforcement efforts to enhance investigative capacity.

Ensure tangible outcomes, including prosecutions, civil recoveries, and administrative actions.

Implement prevention measures to mitigate fraud and corruption risks.

Promote accountability within anti-corruption agencies through multi-stakeholder oversight.

A Proven Model for Fighting Corruption

The WSACF builds on the success of other sector-specific anti-corruption forums, including:

Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF) – Launched by the President on 1 October 2019

Infrastructure & Built Environment Anti-Corruption Forum (IBACF) – Launched by Minister De Lille on 25 May 2021

Local Government Anti-Corruption Forum (LGACF) – Launched by Minister Dlamini-Zuma on 20 September 2022

Border Management & Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) – Launched by Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber on 25 March 2025

An independent evaluation of these forums confirmed their effectiveness, noting their role in improving transparency and accountability across institutions, including anti-corruption bodies. Recommendations have been made to improve case turnaround times, expand stakeholder participation, and enhance prevention initiatives—key lessons applied to the WSACF.

The WSACF notes the comprehensive water and sanitation corruption prevention strategy developed and implemented by the Department of Water and Sanitation. The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, has called for and welcomed the establishment of the WSACF.

A Call to Action: Water Organisations, Activists, and Stakeholders Urged to Join

The WSACF calls on water organisations, conservation groups, activists, academia, and community stakeholders to participate in this critical initiative. This is premised on the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which envisages a whole-of-society approach in the fight against corruption.

To join the forum, please send an email with your name and the name of your organisation to info@siu.org.za

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

