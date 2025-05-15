Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts historic Boy-Child Sector Parliament, 16 May
The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), led by the Speaker, Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Social Development, will host the inaugural Boy-Child Sector Parliament on Friday, 16 May 2025, in commemoration of International Day of the Boy Child.
This groundbreaking engagement seeks to empower and equip young boys to become responsible citizens and active advocates for a violence-free society.
The Sector Parliament will provide a platform for boys to engage on critical issues affecting their development and role in society.
Key Discussion Topics Include:
- How young boys can contribute to a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)-free society?
- The role and impact of present fathers in a boy’s development.
- The importance of culture in shaping responsible boys and young men.
- Modern-day life and technology, and its influence on boy behavior.
The Sector Parliament will also allow boys to propose solutions to the Gauteng Provincial Government and relevant stakeholders in addressing GBV and other societal challenges.
Details of the Sector Parliament are as follows:
Date: Friday, 16 May 2025
Venue: Alberton Council Chambers (City of Ekurhuleni)
Time: 10h00
Members of the media are invited to cover this landmark event. Interviews with key speakers and participants can be arranged upon request.
The Sitting will also be streamed live as follows:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/1bq9sbInIxU?feature=share
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1HRYjSHkC5/
For more information, please contact:
Mr Thebe Khumalo
Cell: 072 266 1021
E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za
Mr Thabo Moloja
Cell: 083 212 6594
E-mail: TMoloja@gpl.gov.za
