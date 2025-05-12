Minister Barbara Creecy attends Africa Rail Conference, 13 May
The media is invited to join Transport Minister Ms. Barbara Creecy at the Africa Rail 2025 conference, where she will deliver a keynote address.
Africa Rail 2025 aims to tackle the challenges facing the rail industry by exploring opportunities and solutions to shape its future.
Event details are as follows:
Date:Tuesday, 13 May 2025
Time: 08H30 for 09H00
Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton, Johannesburg
Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za
Media contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
