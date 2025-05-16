Dana L. Cox Featured on Wired for Success Podcast with Claudia Garbutt: From Burnout to Bold Leadership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if burnout isn’t the end, but the beginning of a more purposeful, profitable, and powerful chapter? On a recent episode of the Wired for Success podcast, host Claudia Garbutt welcomes Dana L. Cox for a dynamic conversation about radical self-leadership, navigating life’s toughest resets, and reclaiming agency after burnout.

Dana, a former global executive turned leadership coach, shares her deeply personal story of experiencing burnout after years of people-pleasing, overachieving, and neglecting her own needs. “I looked in the mirror and realized I didn’t know the woman staring back at me,” Cox recalls. “That was my turning point. I needed a radical reset.”

During the episode, Dana breaks down how success can sometimes come at the cost of health, identity, and peace, especially for women in high-performing roles. She introduces listeners to the concept of the “success tax,” the hidden costs women often pay in the pursuit of recognition and results.

Key takeaways from the episode include:

● How to recognize the signs of burnout early and take proactive steps to reset

● The importance of redefining success on your own terms

● Why embracing a “radical reset” can unlock greater clarity, purpose, and income

● How ancestral wisdom and self-trust guide Dana’s approach to healing and growth

● Practical strategies for showing up authentically, negotiating confidently, and preserving your energy

In a standout moment, Dana encourages listeners to “track their receipts,” documenting measurable, quantifiable achievements that prove their value in the workplace and marketplace alike. Her grounded insights offer a roadmap for ambitious women ready to stop white-knuckling their way through success and start leading from a place of clarity and power.

Listen to the full episode of Wired for Success here: https://wiredforsuccesspodcast.libsyn.com/from-burnout-to-badass-with-dana-cox-leaders-are-readers-for-success-book-club-episode-219

To learn more about Dana L. Cox and her work, visit DanaLCox.com.

Professionals inspired by Dana’s message can take the next step at the upcoming Market Ready Intensive, a two-day in-person experience in Duluth, GA, on June 12–13. Designed for high-achieving women ready to position themselves for powerful leadership roles and higher compensation, this immersive workshop equips attendees with tools to speak their value, negotiate with confidence, and pivot with purpose. Learn more and register at MyCareerMRI.com.

