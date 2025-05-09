Dana L. Cox on Wickedly Smart Women Podcast: Navigating Burnout, Radical Pivots, and the Real Cost of Success

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Could your biggest challenges be the key to unlocking your greatest breakthroughs? Dana L. Cox, executive coach, author, and creator of the Positioned to Paid™ System, joined transformational speaker and host Anjel B. Hartwell on the Wickedly Smart Women podcast for a deeply empowering episode on how to navigate burnout, pivot with purpose, and finally get paid what you’re worth.

Cox shares her compelling journey from global executive to purpose-driven coach, offering both personal insights and practical strategies. From losing her corporate role unexpectedly to launching a transformative business, Cox exemplifies the power of reinvention. She urges listeners to reframe career setbacks as catalysts for growth, and to boldly invest in themselves.

“In every setback, I found a spark,” said Cox. “But first, I had to stop abandoning myself in service of everyone else’s vision.”

In the episode, Cox introduces her concept of the “success tax,” the emotional, physical, and relational toll that ambitious women silently pay. She affirms that all women experience it to some degree, but underscores that Black women often bear an added layer due to cultural expectations, systemic bias, and the persistent demand to remain “polished, poised, and unproblematic.”

Key takeaways include:

● How an unexpected exit became the launchpad for Dana’s mission-driven business

● Recognizing the deeper cost of always being the “go-to” person

● Why women must invest in themselves before asking others to

● The role of financial literacy in entrepreneurial sustainability

● How entrepreneurs can spot and prevent burnout before it derails success

Cox also shares insight from her book From Burnout to Badass, including tactics from her Strategic Energy Management™ approach and advice for redefining success on your terms. The episode is a call to action for women ready to rise, without sacrificing themselves in the process.

Listen to Dana L. Cox’s full interview on Wickedly Smart Women with Anjel B. Hartwell, available now on all major podcast platforms: https://www.wickedlysmartwomen.com/episodes/dana-cox

Dana will also host her signature Market Ready Intensive June 12–13 in Duluth, Georgia, a powerful, hands-on experience for professionals ready to increase their visibility, credibility, and income. Registration is open now at MyCareerMRI.com.

