New guidance to help solicitors navigate climate change in property transactions
Who should use the practice note?
Solicitors and their teams who handle property transactions.
The note considers how to address climate change risks in these transactions, whether they involve residential, commercial, or mixed-use properties.
The note offers practical advice suitable for most solicitors, regardless of their firm's size or whether they specialise in residential or commercial work.
Consultation findings
In September 2024, we launched a public consultation to explore how a new climate risk and conveyancing practice note could help you.
The consultation produced detailed feedback that has been used to develop the new practice note.
Importantly, we heard that:
- 67% of respondents who took part in our consultation feel uncertain about how to advise on climate risk
- 38% of respondents feel there is not enough data or resources to inform their clients on climate risks
- 76% of respondents feel unable to confidently discuss climate risks with their clients
- 72% of respondents would be interested in more training or resources
Background
April 2023
In April 2023 we published our climate change guidance for solicitors and firms.
It highlights three categories of climate-related risks solicitors should be aware of:
- physical risks
- transition risks
- liability or legal risks
We received feedback from members asking for more clarity on how climate risk affects conveyancing.
September 2024
From September 2024 to February 2025, we carried out consultations and roundtable discussions.
We used these to understand how you handle climate risks in your conveyancing practice.
You told us you need:
- greater clarity on how climate risk affects your conveyancing practice
- practical guidance that is easy to use and fits into your existing workflow
We engaged groups with an interest in conveyancing and climate change to understand how a new practice note could help members.
This included 20 industry bodies, local law societies and conveyancing associations.
