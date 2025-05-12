We all deserve a community that cares
In May 1970, The Times published an article by John Pringle about caring for his son who lived with schizophrenia. The article resonated with thousands of carers, leading to the creation of Rethink Mental Illness. But sadly, many of the issues John spoke about remain.
Listen to John Pringle's article An article that changed the world
