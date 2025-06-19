Submit Release
BREAKING NEWS: 300,000+ people living with mental illness could lose vital support through PIP cuts

MPs will soon vote on harmful cuts to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) -  a vital disability benefit that helps people severely affected by mental illness cover the extra costs of living with a long-term condition.

The government's proposed changes will make it much harder for people to qualify for PIP. Carers could also lose Carer's Allowance if the person they support no longer qualifies for PIP.

These cuts could strip essential support from those who need it most.

Many people severely affected by mental illness tell us they use PIP to access private mental health treatment because NHS waiting times for mental health care are too long.

All this is happening while 1.6 million people are stuck on NHS mental health waiting lists.  

Many MPs have spoken out against these cuts – but we need to keep the pressure on.

Please tell your MP: Don’t cut disability benefits – cut mental health waiting times.

