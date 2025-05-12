OpenDialog Launches Next-Generation AI Agents and SAFER AI Benchmark™ Tool at BIBA 2025

OpenDialog logo

With Jamie, Selma, and SAFER, OpenDialog redefines what responsible AI looks like in insurance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenDialog AI, a leading provider of conversational AI for regulated industries, is launching two groundbreaking AI Agents, Jamie and Selma and introducing its new SAFER AI Benchmark™ tool at BIBA 2025 in Manchester.

Built specifically for the insurance sector, Jamie and Selma are designed to deliver increased transparency, compliance, and customer engagement:

OpenDialog’s AI Agent Jamie automates up to 50% of customer service contacts by instantly answering policy-specific queries across multiple channels, including web, chat, email, and voice. It continuously learns from documents and interactions, and seamlessly escalates complex queries to human teams, typically reducing the cost to answer a query by 70%.

Selma, OpenDialog’s AI Sales Agent, helps insurers boost conversion rates and upsell products within the first 30 days. Available 24/7, Selma delivers personalised, compliant user support and product information based on real-time customer behaviour that enhances the entire sales journey, from capturing quotation data to completion of the policy purchase.

Both agents are underpinned by the OpenDialog SAFER AI Benchmark™ tool — OpenDialog’s proprietary safety and compliance evaluation framework tailored for regulated industries like insurance.

SAFER rigorously assesses agents across five essential metrics:

- Security against malicious intent

- Appropriate query detection

- Fidelity in knowledge retrieval

- Evaluation against compliance standards

- Recognition of knowledge limitations

The OpenDialog SAFER Benchmark™ tool promises to offer more than testing as it delivers automated monitoring, alignment with FCA and PRA guidelines, and continuous improvement of deployed AI systems.

“We’re entering an era where AI must be able to demonstrate tangible outcomes in a manner where organisations can be confident in the safety, performance and compliance before making the leap into using AI”

said Dean Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenDialog. “With Jamie, Selma, and SAFER, we’re giving insurers practical, highly valuable AI solutions that can quickly and easily be deployed with complete confidence.”

OpenDialog’s AI solutions are already being used across commercial and personal lines. At BIBA 2025 (14–15 May, Manchester), attendees can visit Stand F73 to see Jamie and Selma in action and learn how the SAFER AI Benchmark sets a new standard for safe and effective AI in insurance.

👉 Find out more at www.opendialog.ai

