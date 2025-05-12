Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at career expo of Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences and Technology Academy, Durban, 13 May

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the Career Expo of the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences and Technology Academy in Durban.

Minister Nzimande's visit to Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences and Technology Academy forms part of his national drive to promote and mobilise support for the Department's newly adopted mantra of: 'Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the Centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society'.

Minister Nzimande will speak under the theme: "Future Careers in Science, Technology and Innovation in South Africa.”

The Minister's visit to the Academy is also in furtherance of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation's Science Engagement Strategy, part of which includes encouraging learners to take up careers in science.

The Expo will also include an exciting array of science-related exhibitions by the DSTI, higher education institutions, and private innovation companies. The Minister will also use his visit to interact with the exhibitions of learners.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Time: 09h00 to 13h00

Venue: Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences and Technology Academy, Durban

For media enquiries, contact Mr. Veli Mbele@ Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za or 064 615 0644

To RSVP, contact Ms. Zama Mthethwa at Zama.Mthethwa@dsti.gov.za or 082 808 3956

For event enquiries, contact Ms. Busiswa Gqasana@ Busiswa.Gqasana@dsti.gov.za or 078 989 1150

#GovZAUpdates

