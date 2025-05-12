RX to launch inter aviation Arabia in Riyadh in February 2026

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, Middle East and Emerging Markets, RX

New Riyadh-based trade fair aims to boost aviation investment, innovation, and global connectivity across the Middle East

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RX, a global leader in events and exhibitions and the team behind industry flagships such as inter airport Europe and The Airport Show, Dubai, has announced the launch of inter aviation Arabia, scheduled to take place in Riyadh in February 2026.

The event aims to become one of the leading platforms for the aviation industry in the Middle East, significantly contributing to advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its transformation into a global aviation and logistics hub.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the Saudi Aviation Strategy is backed by US$100 billion in investments and aims to enhance the Kingdom's connectivity to over 250 destinations across 29 airports and accommodate 330 million passengers annually by 2030.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, Middle East and Emerging Markets, RX, said: “inter aviation Arabia is launching during a significant period of transformation in the aviation sector, both regionally and globally. Our aim is to establish a platform that fosters strategic dialogue, investment, and innovation, ultimately driving meaningful outcomes for the industry while supporting Saudi Arabia's goals of becoming a global aviation hub. We look forward to providing the industry with more details in the coming months."

The event will focus on four key pillars: airport investments, infrastructure, equipment, and airline route development. Together, these pillars represent the essential components of a modern and resilient aviation ecosystem.

As global air travel continues to grow, advancements in ground support technology, terminal automation, and sustainable operations are transforming equipment standards. Meanwhile, infrastructure and route development remain crucial for capacity expansion and operational efficiency.

With optimal conditions for commercial engagement and market growth, inter aviation Arabia will draw a high-quality international audience of decision-makers, including executives from airports and airlines, air cargo carriers, and aviation technology providers.

Attendees can expect a world-class showcase of products, live technology demonstrations, and an extensive programme of technical seminars that explore the latest developments in aviation efficiency and innovation.

“inter aviation Arabia leverages RX’s vast aviation event expertise, enhancing its dedication to connecting industry leaders with new opportunities in both emerging and established markets,” added Zhygalo.

