Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 29, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Clark Springfield Pediatric Dentistry Andrea Myers D.D.S. M.S.D. Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Franklin School Employees Retirement System of Ohio

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

STABLE Account Plan

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Richland City of Ontario

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Shawnee State University

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Shawnee State University Development Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

