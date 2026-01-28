Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 29, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 29, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Clark
|Springfield Pediatric Dentistry Andrea Myers D.D.S. M.S.D. Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Franklin
|School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|STABLE Account Plan
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|City of Ontario
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Shawnee State University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shawnee State University Development Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
