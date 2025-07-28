TEMPO Networks Reveals Hot Sauce Lineup for New Season of Hot Ones Caribbean

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEMPO Networks , celebrating its 20th anniversary, is spicing up the highly anticipated new season of Hot Ones Caribbean! With a bold One Caribbean theme, “All Ah We”, the regional adaptation of the hit series promises to bring viewers closer to the vibrant culture, unity, and flavors of the Caribbean.Set to showcase an ever-so-flavorful lineup of hot sauces, this season will push celebrity guests to their spice limits while highlighting the rich culinary traditions of the Caribbean. From fiery Scotch Bonnet peppers to the legendary Moruga Scorpion, the sauces promise to deliver authentic island heat.Here are the featured hot sauce brands WIPS: West Indies Peppa Sauce harnesses the power of real yellow and red scotch bonnet peppers.Grannie Annie’s: Homemade pepper sauce, proudly made in Antigua, just as Grannie made it.Mama Maisa’s Pepper Sauce: Scotch Bonnet peppers and spices with heat as bold as the U.S.V.I sun.Heatwave Nordside: A hot sauce highlighting where fiery flavors and USVI Caribbean traditions collide.House Of TEMPO (H.O.T.) Hot Sauce: TEMPO comes alive with a Flavor and Heat profile that hits every time.Uncle Duckey’s: Heat with heart, a line of Jamaican Gourmet Scotch Bonnet Pepper products.Wicked Smart: A Trinidadian family tradition of balancing heat with flavour using the freshest local produce.Mister TEMPO’s Hot Sauce: Bold, ultra fiery habanero delivers heat and the cross-Caribbean flavor.The Hot Sauce Guy (OG & Mango Mayhem): Hot & Flavorful Farm-to-bottle hot sauces from Bahrain.Hellfire Double Doomed Rebooted: With over 20 ingredients, a complex flavor profile loaded with heat.The new season introduces Haitian-American media personality Marie “Driven” Theodore as the dynamic new host, adding fresh energy to the hot seat. Known for her magnetic personality and deep passion for Caribbean culture, she will lead celebrity guests through the spicy gauntlet while celebrating the unique stories and flavors of the region. “This new season is more than heat—it’s about honoring the unity, diversity, and cultural pride that makes the Caribbean so special,” said Driven.Fans can expect to see this thrilling season hit screens in August-September. Episodes will air on TEMPO YouTube, TEMPO Cable TV, and TEMPO+, the network’s digital streaming platform and select TEMPO affiliates worldwide.About TEMPO NetworksAs the premier media and entertainment platform capturing the essence of Caribbean lifestyle and culture, TEMPO Networks reaches over 5 million Cable viewers and millions more on its social and digital platforms with its dynamic programming spanning music, travel, cuisine, and pop culture. For more information about Hot Ones Caribbean, visit www.temponetworks.com About Marie DrivenMarie is a Haitian-American entrepreneur and media personality with a career spanning music, entertainment, and culture. With her PR firm in Brooklyn, NY, she has been a powerful advocate for Caribbean talent globally, representing high-profile artists and personalities.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.