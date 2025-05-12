Stephan Piscano Announces Plans For Real Estate Brokerage Going Live In 2026

Stephan Piscano Announces The Wealth Partners Brokerage: "Founded By Investors For Investors"

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephan Piscano Launches Wealth Partners Real Estate Brokerage , a National Firm Built by Investors for InvestorsRenowned real estate entrepreneur and investor Stephan Piscano officially announces the national launch of Wealth Partners Real Estate Brokerage, a first-of-its-kind real estate firm specifically designed to serve the unique needs of investors across the United States.Backed by decades of investment experience and deep roots in real estate development, Wealth Partners Real Estate Brokerage offers a bold, investor-centric model that eliminates the disconnect between traditional brokerages and the strategies used by top real estate investors. Headquartered in Napa, California, the firm is now operational in Florida, California, Oregon, Utah, Kentucky, and Nevada, with aggressive plans for continued expansion.“We are looking at this venture as much more than a real estate brokerage, this is an opportunity for investors to have the ultimate level of comfort dealing with agents that are like-minded and have the training and resources needed to get high performing deals done, and optimize ROI for all of our partners in the long and short term.” said Stephan Piscano, founder and CEO.A Brokerage Backed by a National Investment NetworkStephan Piscano, also known as the founder of The Real Estate Networking Group (with over 2.1 million active investor members) and managing partner of Vacation Wealth Partners, brings a rare combination of investment savvy, digital marketing power, and brokerage leadership to this new venture.Agents joining Wealth Partners gain access to exclusive off-market inventory, in-house deal support, institutional-level analysis, and nationwide referral networks. In addition, the brokerage’s affiliation with Vacation Wealth Partners gives agents and clients a unique opportunity to participate in high-yield investment projects and vacation rental portfolios. Each agent also must undergo training and receive certification of general investment principles including the seller financing model that Piscano has made famous from an investment perspective.Why Wealth Partners Is DifferentA Digital-First Brokerage for the Modern InvestorStephan Piscano’s commitment to innovation is at the heart of Wealth Partners Real Estate Brokerage. By combining aggressive digital outreach with hands-on advisory, his team offers unmatched tools and support for clients seeking income-producing assets, vacation rentals, and commercial property investments. Every agent instantly has access to digital marketing and a more than 2.1 million member database to drive traffic for listings, buyers, sellers and connect all of our like minded partners together so we can all prosper together.With exclusive access to off-market inventory through Vacation Wealth Partners, agents under the Wealth Partners umbrella benefit from more deal flow, faster closings, and national visibility.Wealth Partners is not just disrupting the brokerage model — it’s reimagining it. Unlike traditional firms focused only on primary home sales, Wealth Partners specializes in:Income-producing investment propertiesVacation rental portfolios1031 exchange opportunitiesHotelsSeller FinancingThe firm also delivers robust support for agents, including cutting-edge lead generation, investor training, and nationwide branding resources.Learn More About Stephan Piscano and Wealth PartnersTo learn more about Wealth Partners Real Estate Brokerage or to request an interview with Stephan Piscano, visit:🌐 Website: www.StephanPiscano.com 📺 YouTube: @VacationWealthPartners

