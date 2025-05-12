nandbox Launches AI-Powered App Builder GPT: Create Native Mobile Apps by Simply Chatting With ChatGPT

nandbox released a new GPT allowing anyone with no coding experience to build full-featured native Android and iOS mobile apps simply by chatting with ChatGPT.

Our vision has always been to make app development accessible to everyone. With nandbox App Builder GPT. You don’t need to be a developer to build an app. You just need to chat with ChatGPT.”” — Hazem Maguid

KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nandbox, the first and only AI-powered native app builder, has now released an App builder GPT . This groundbreaking release allows anyone with zero coding experience to build full-featured native Android and iOS mobile apps simply by chatting with ChatGPT No coding and no technical skills needed. All you have to do is just chat, and the app builder will handle the rest for you.“We saw more and more people looking for no-code ways to build native apps using ChatGPT, so we built exactly that,” said Hazem Maguid, CEO of nandbox. “App Builder GPT redefines what no-code means. Now anyone can build a powerful, scalable, and compliant native app just by chatting. It’s fast, it’s intuitive, and it’s truly intelligent.”nandbox App Builder GPT is designed to completely transform the app-building experience, especially for non-technical users. Just describe your app idea, suggest a name (or let GPT name it for you), pick a color scheme, and choose some features.From there, the builder handles everything: layout, navigation, onboarding screens, authentication, and even AI-generated visuals. All this while following Google’s Material Design (M2 & M3) and Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines.This powerful new feature is built for entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses, enterprises, and anyone with an app idea who doesn’t have the time, budget, or technical skills to build it themselves.“Our vision has always been simple: to make app development accessible to everyone,” added Hazem Maguid, CEO of nandbox “With nandbox App Builder GPT, we’ve made that vision a reality. You don’t need to be a developer to build a native app anymore. You just need to chat.”About nandbox Inc.nandbox is the only native mobile app builder on the market. It’s a native no-code mobile app-building SaaS company. It enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Moreover, nandbbox is the creator of Native App Builder. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet the needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to E-commerce apps, or a mix of both. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.For more information, please visit [nandbox.com]( https://nandbox.com/

