nandbox’s Version 3 Release Featuring Powerful Components and a Fresh Interface
nandbox Version 3 features a modernized no-code app builder with M3 design, refined UI, light/dark themes, and enterprise-level native app creation in minutes.
Whether you want a simple app or a complex enterprise app, our new version of the native app builder has the power and scalability to meet your needs and help you create world-class applications.”KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionizing App Development: Introducing the All-New Version 3 of the Native App Builder
— Hazem Maguid
nandbox Inc. is proud and delighted to announce the new version 3 release. This release features a completely refactored and modernized version 3 of nandbox’s no-code native app builder in 2025. Designed to offer a superior alternative to web-based and cross-platform apps, the platform empowers businesses to build enterprise-level native apps in minutes, without coding, while maintaining exceptional performance, design, and functionality. The nandbox app builder is equipped with the latest Material Design 3 (M3) standards, ensuring that apps look minimally aesthetic, professional, and sleek. With refined layouts and a modernized user interface, the platform allows users to create visually appealing enterprise apps that adhere to Android and iOS guidelines. Additionally, support for both light and dark themes adds further customization, giving businesses full control over their app’s design aesthetics.
“We wanted to give businesses a tool that combines cutting-edge design with seamless performance,” said Mohamed Osman, Lead UI/UX designer. “By integrating M3 design standards in version 3, we’re providing future-ready enterprise apps that offer both functionality and style.”
The nandbox platform offers over 100 customizable components, enabling businesses to build world-class apps tailored to their unique needs with seamless custom components. With an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, users can effortlessly integrate features like booking systems, e-commerce platforms, newsfeeds, and more—all without writing a single line of code.
“Our goal is to make app development accessible and flexible for any business,” added Hazem Maguid, Founder and CEO of nandbox Inc. “Whether you’re building a simple app or complex enterprise apps, our new version of the native app builder has the power and scalability to meet your needs and help you create world-class applications.”
Unlike web-based or cross-platform apps, native apps built with nandbox deliver native enterprise apps, optimized for both iOS and Android. The platform ensures that businesses can provide users with the high-quality, responsive experience they expect from today’s top mobile apps.
As part of this release, nandbox is introducing a completely new booking component. Designed to simplify appointment scheduling and reservations, this feature offers businesses—such as salons, medical centers, and event organizers—a powerful, customizable tool to manage bookings directly through their apps. With real-time availability, automated reminders, and seamless integration with calendars, this new and updated booking component ensures smooth, hassle-free scheduling for both businesses and their clients.
“Our new booking component in version 3 eliminates any hassles that app owners may face when it comes to managing appointments and bookings, making it an essential tool for any business that relies on scheduling,” stated Maguid.
About nandbox
nandbox is the developer of one of the most user-friendly native mobile app builders on the market today. As a no-code mobile app-building SaaS company, they aim to empower users to create mobile apps effortlessly using their platform. No hosting or coding experience is required. With nandbox, users can easily design native, hosted-ready mobile apps for both Android and iOS using a straightforward drag-and-drop interface.
The nandbox app builder boasts a diverse range of features tailored to meet the needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Powered by a robust, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for its exceptional performance, scalability, and an impressive 99.999% uptime reliability.
Omar El Bahr
nandbox Inc.
omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.