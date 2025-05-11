On Mothers’ Day DHS Honors Tammy Nobles and All the Mothers Who Lost Loved Ones to Illegal Alien Crime

Tammy’s Daughter Kayla Was Brutally Murdered By An Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Member

WASHINGTON – The Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office today released a video featuring the mother of Kayla Hamilton. On July 27, 2022, 20-year-old Kayla was brutally raped and murdered by an illegal alien and MS-13 gang member released into the United States by the Biden Administration.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and President Trump stand with the victims of illegal alien crimes and their families.

To watch the video please click here.

“This Mother’s Day, Secretary Noem is honoring Tammy Nobles and all the mother’s who lost loved ones to illegal alien crime,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Kayla’s life was tragically taken by a criminal illegal allen and known MS-13 gang member who was released into our country by the previous administration. We must never forget Kayla, and the many other beautiful American lives lost to illegal alien crime. These sons, daughters, mother, fathers, brothers and sisters should still be with us today, and their absence is a painful reminder, every day, of the importance of a secure border. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to fight for the victims of illegal alien crime.”

The following are just a few example of the murderous crimes committed by MS-13 members:

Secretary Noem relaunched the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office. The VOICE office was shuttered by the previous administration, which left victims of alien crime without access to many key support services and resources. The office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victimized by crime that has a nexus to immigration.

If you or a loved one has been impacted by a crime committed by an illegal alien, you are not alone.

Call 1-855-48-VOICE (1-855-488-6423).

###