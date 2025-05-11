Retired Police Officer Reveals Near-Death Experience at Global Spiritual Conference

Retired police officer, Robert Bare Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2025 Robert Bare interviewed by Dr. Yvonne Kason

My Near-Death Experiences shook me to my core and forever changed my life.” — Robert Bare

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a story that defies conventional understanding, retired California Highway Patrol officer Robert Bare will recount his profound Near-Death Experiences (NDEs) during the highly anticipated Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) Conference 2025, held online June 7–8. His keynote presentation, “How my NDEs & Angel Encounters Changed My Life — Living Life While Coping with the Aftermath,” will take place on Sunday, June 8 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.Bare, a law enforcement veteran who served with distinction from 1970 to 1992, experienced two transformative NDEs in 2009 after suffering a massive heart attack aboard a flight. Declared clinically dead for approximately 45 minutes, he recalls his consciousness journeying to other realms and receiving life-altering revelations. Later that same day, during emergency surgery, he experienced a second NDE—witnessing events in the operating room that he accurately recounted to stunned medical staff after regaining consciousness.These events sparked a deep spiritual transformation that led Bare to co-found Spiritual Awakenings International, where he currently serves as Vice President. His experiences have been featured in major media productions, including “I Survived: Beyond and Back,” “Visiting the Beyond,” and in the bestselling book Life After Near Death by Debra Diamond. His upcoming conference appearance will also explore his powerful “Encounters with Angels,” a new dimension of his public talks.Ahead of the SAI Conference, Bare will be interviewed by Connie Willis on the nationally syndicated radio show Coast to Coast AM on May 17, where he will offer millions of their listeners a preview of his story and spiritual insights.Over 40 international speakers from 12 countries, discussing topics including Near-Death Experiences, Spiritually Transformative Experiences (STEs), reincarnation, and Kundalini awakenings will be featured at the SAI Conference 2025. This free online event is open to all and welcomes seekers, scholars, and the spiritually curious alike.Registration for the conference is free and open to the public. For more details and the full speaker lineup, visit SpiritualConference.org.

